Chances are, you're still caught up in Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's sultry Sunday evening performance at the American Music Awards. The couple, known for their ridiculously cute chemistry on and off stage, won "Collaboration of the Year" for their song "Señorita." Before their performance, the duo walked the red carpet: Cabello donned a flesh-colored gown, and Mendes wore a navy blue suit with a double-collar blazer.

You'll be used to hearing about how Hollywood's women get glammed for awards shows, but what about the guys and their grooming routines? Mendes surely didn't roll out of bed with perfectly luminous, light-catching skin and super shiny waves. Curious minds, a.k.a. the MarieClaire.com team, would like to know exactly how he got ready for the AMAs. So we caught up with Mendes’ makeup artist, Anna Bernabe, who dished on the YSL beauty products she relies on to get Mendes red carpet ready.

Getty Images

When it comes to a good grooming routine, like any other routine, skin comes first. "I encourage most of my [male] clients to be generous when moisturizing their skin at night," Bernabe explains. "By morning, their skin feels supple and hydrated. I’m in tune with my clients and understand they are very busy and travel a lot. Most men are overwhelmed with what moisturizers or eye creams to buy. They don’t have time to establish a skincare ritual." To be sure Mendes' skin was in tip-top shape last night, Bernabe began with Tata Harper Essential Oils ($80) to set the vibe, followed up with a facial mist to ensure a spa-like experience.



"Then I prep the skin with a generous amount of Kypris Antioxidant Dew ($90) and have my client wear eye patches while I style the hair," she adds. "I always make sure the neckline is clean, and if he needs a trim or shape-up, I do that too. Lint roller tape is useful for picking up post cut hairs around neck and face. Oribe Foundation Spray ($32) is my go-to product to wake up the hair, and depending on the look, I layer on mousse or pomade to build volume or texture."

Getty Images

After skin and hair is taken care of, it's time for makeup. When grooming, Bernabe prefers YSL Touché Eclat ($35) because it melts into the skin, unlike solid concealers, which need to be warmed up with your fingers first to blend properly. After evening out Mendes' skin with concealer to perfect and erase any signs of tiredness and small blemishes, she followed up with a touch of YSL's All Hours Universal Loose Powder ($48) on his to-zone to stop shine, combed his brows, and finished off by dabbing on YSL's Top Secrets Lip Perfector balm ($30) for hydration.

Yep, that's it. That's Mendes' entire makeup routine, which consists of three simple grooming steps, compared to my 15-step routine. But a less-is-more approach is common when it comes to male grooming. "It’s important to be light-handed with men’s makeup so that you still see the texture of his skin," Bernabe explains when asked the biggest difference with makeup for men versus makeup for women. "With men, it’s about embracing his laugh lines or even scars sometimes. Women, on the other hand, usually lean to makeup that creates a smooth flawless texture."

The Products Shawn Mendes Uses to Get Red Carpet Ready Touche Éclat All-Over Brightening Pen in Luminous Ivory YSL nordstrom.com $35.00 SHOP IT Top Secrets Lip Perfector Lip Balm YSL nordstrom.com $30.00 SHOP IT All Hours Universal Setting Powder YSL nordstrom.com $48.00 SHOP IT Foundation Mist Oribe nordstrom.com $32.00 SHOP IT

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE