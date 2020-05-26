As someone who has never been heavily involved in someone else's special day but has watched too many wedding movies to count, I understand that they're stressful. I mean, with strong emphasis on the word "stressful." There's drama with the guest list, the seating chart, catering, you name it! And for the royal family, there's drama over the subject of tights, apparently. Yes, tights.

In a new profile from Tatler magazine about Kate Middleton, one insider mentioned a particular moment of drama at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding rehearsal.

"Then there was an incident at the wedding rehearsal," a source told the magazine. "It was a hot day, and apparently there was a row over whether the bridesmaids should wear tights or not. Kate, following protocol, felt that they should. Meghan didn't want them to."

At first read, I was like, wait, do royal bridesmaids always wear tights? But after careful observation and a deep-dive into royal wedding photos, I can announce that tights do seem to be a staple for bridesmaids at royal weddings. For example, at the royal wedding of Prince William and Kate her bridesmaids wore them then as well as at the weddings of her sister, Pippa, and Princess Eugenie.

Samir Hussein Getty Images

WPA Pool Getty Images

Pool/Max Mumby Getty Images

As for Meghan and Harry weddings? NO TIGHTS!



JANE BARLOW Getty Images

From my knowledge of wedding movies, I guess that the bride should call the shots since it is, after all, her special day? So I guess that's why.

Anyway, this wouldn't be the first time rumors have circulated about the two having disagreements. Markle has reportedly told friends that if Kate Middleton had been criticized as badly as Meghan was, the royal family would have stepped in and "changes would have been made."

Kensington Palace or a spokesperson for the Sussexes has yet to comment on the claims made in Tatler.

Bianca Rodriguez Bianca Rodriguez is the digital fellow at Marie Claire, where she covers all your favorite podcasts, Netflix shows, and celebrities ranging from Rihanna to Harry Styles.

