How a "Last-Minute" Message Called an Urgent "Ceasefire" Between Prince Harry and Prince William After the Queen Died

Prince Harry and Prince William's royal rift has been well documented, with the brothers allegedly becoming estranged from one another in recent years. Just this week, the Prince of Wales said family can be a "mixed bag," suggesting life is still far from perfect. However, Princess Diana's sons did call a truce for an important reason in 2022, but it appears to have been a temporary measure.

After Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022, Prince Harry and Prince William reportedly called a "ceasefire" of sorts. On September 10, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry joined Prince William and Kate Middleton for a walkabout in Windsor in honor of the late monarch. The foursome met with well-wishers and viewed tributes to the Queen.

As reported by the Daily Mail (via the Express), the group event was arranged quickly. "The walkabout had originally been planned for 4.30pm but was pushed back by 45 minutes as the brothers communicated with one another, reinforcing the last-minute nature of the olive branch," the outlet reported. "It happened very quickly," a source alleged.

Although the so-called "ceasefire" between William, Harry, and their wives was short-lived, the Daily Mail suggested it was "a first step," which would help the brothers to realize that they "are better and stronger together than they are apart."

However, the Daily Mail also noted that true peace between the pair would be hard won. "If the death of their grandmother is to continue to be a healing balm on these two warring princes then it will take more than texting each other to achieve a proper rapprochement," the outlet reported.

Meanwhile, a source alleged to the publication, "The problem is...that they have barely spoken for two years and there is both anger and grief about it all on both sides."

The relationship between Harry and William doesn't seem to have improved in the intervening years. Earlier this week, Prince William said at an event, per the Daily Mail , "Families okay? See you enough? Some of them might not want to see you that much. It's a mixed bag sometimes."