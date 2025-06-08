How a "Last-Minute" Message Called an Urgent "Ceasefire" Between Prince Harry and Prince William After the Queen Died
"They are better and stronger together than they are apart."
Prince Harry and Prince William's royal rift has been well documented, with the brothers allegedly becoming estranged from one another in recent years. Just this week, the Prince of Wales said family can be a "mixed bag," suggesting life is still far from perfect. However, Princess Diana's sons did call a truce for an important reason in 2022, but it appears to have been a temporary measure.
After Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022, Prince Harry and Prince William reportedly called a "ceasefire" of sorts. On September 10, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry joined Prince William and Kate Middleton for a walkabout in Windsor in honor of the late monarch. The foursome met with well-wishers and viewed tributes to the Queen.
As reported by the Daily Mail (via the Express), the group event was arranged quickly. "The walkabout had originally been planned for 4.30pm but was pushed back by 45 minutes as the brothers communicated with one another, reinforcing the last-minute nature of the olive branch," the outlet reported. "It happened very quickly," a source alleged.
Although the so-called "ceasefire" between William, Harry, and their wives was short-lived, the Daily Mail suggested it was "a first step," which would help the brothers to realize that they "are better and stronger together than they are apart."
However, the Daily Mail also noted that true peace between the pair would be hard won. "If the death of their grandmother is to continue to be a healing balm on these two warring princes then it will take more than texting each other to achieve a proper rapprochement," the outlet reported.
Meanwhile, a source alleged to the publication, "The problem is...that they have barely spoken for two years and there is both anger and grief about it all on both sides."
The relationship between Harry and William doesn't seem to have improved in the intervening years. Earlier this week, Prince William said at an event, per the Daily Mail, "Families okay? See you enough? Some of them might not want to see you that much. It's a mixed bag sometimes."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Dakota Johnson's Backless Gucci Gown Screams Romance
The actress was the epitome of rom-com heroine for the New York premiere of 'Materialists.'
-
King Charles Just Revealed He's a Swiftie
We see you, London Boy.
-
Prince William's "Growing Bond" With Unexpected Relative
"They have so much fun together."
-
King Charles Just Revealed He's a Swiftie by Dropping the Perfect Taylor Swift Reference in His Latest Instagram Post
We see you, London Boy.
-
A Surprising "Royal Power Duo" Has Emerged as Prince William Displays "Growing Bond" With Unexpected Relative in Rare Joint Engagement
"They have so much fun together."
-
How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Paid Tribute to Princess Diana With Princess Lilibet's 4th Birthday Celebration
The Sussexes spent "two days of pure joy" at Disneyland with their children.
-
Princess Kate Returns to Royal Duties After Intruder Arrested at Windsor Castle
The Princess of Wales carried out her first royal meeting since the incident.
-
Prince William Says Family Can Be a "Mixed Bag" Amid Rift With Prince Harry
The Prince of Wales referenced tough family dynamics during a chat with soldiers.
-
Wedges Are Back, as Duchess Sophie Proves in Princess Kate-Inspired True-Blue Summer Uniform
It's time to revive those espadrille wedges once again.
-
Princess Lilibet Has Prince Harry's Eyes in Adorable New Fourth Birthday Photos
Proud mom Meghan shared some unseen photos of Lili—and she looks just like her dad.
-
Former Royal Butler Says Queen Elizabeth "Dined Out On" Her "Brilliant" Response to Terrifying Shotgun Moment "For Ages"
What a boss moment.