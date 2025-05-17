The "Disapproving" Comment Queen Elizabeth Allegedly Made at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wedding
According to a royal expert, the late monarch had some thoughts about Meghan's wedding gown.
A lip reader previously revealed that Queen Elizabeth II made a "disapproving" comment while attending Kate Middleton and Prince William's royal wedding on April 29, 2011. Now, a royal expert has dished on the one aspect of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding—which took place on May 19, 2018—the late monarch allegedly "disapproved" of.
Royal editor and biographer Ingrid Seward discussed Queen Elizabeth's opinions about Harry and Meghan's wedding in the book My Mother and I. "The Queen never voiced her true opinions except to her close confidants, such as Lady Elizabeth Anson, or Liza as she was known to her friends," Seward wrote (via the Daily Mail). "She told me that the Queen had made only one remark about Meghan and Harry's wedding and that was that Meghan's Givenchy wedding gown was 'too white.'"
Seward continued, "In the monarch's view, [the dress] was not appropriate for a divorcee getting remarried in church." The royal expert also suggested that Queen Elizabeth wasn't totally comfortable with "the Disneyesque spectacle of the day itself," although it's unclear whether the late monarch actually made any comments to that effect.
Clare Waight Keller designed Duchess Meghan's Givenchy gown, which featured a bateau neckline and consisted of double-bonded silk cady. The Duchess of Sussex's veil was complemented by her choice of tiara—Queen Mary's Sapphire Bandeau, borrowed from Queen Elizabeth II's vault.
As for the aspect of Kate and William's wedding Queen Elizabeth allegedly "disapproved" of, Deaf forensic lip reader Tina Lannin deciphered some of the monarch's private remarks. As reported by CBS News (via the Daily Mail), Queen Elizabeth reportedly said after the wedding ceremony, "I wanted them to take the smaller carriage." Queen Camilla allegedly responded by saying, per Lannin, "It all went very well."
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
