According to a new report, Meghan Markle was convinced there was a "conspiracy" against her from the time she moved into Kensington Palace with Prince Harry.

A friend of Meghan's told The Sunday Times that she felt like royal courtiers were conspiring against her to ruin her reputation.

The fear was so intense, it apparently prompted Meghan to "basically put herself in self isolation when they moved to Frogmore."

Meghan Markle's time as a working royal didn't always go smoothly and, according to a new report, she didn't think that was always a coincidence. Apparently, Meghan felt like the royal courtiers were involved in a "conspiracy" against her from the time she moved into Kensington Palace to be with Prince Harry.

Specifically, Meghan is said to have worried that the purpose of the conspiracy was to damage her reputation as she went through life in the royal family.

"She was convinced there was a conspiracy against her and so she basically put herself in self isolation when they moved to Frogmore,” a friend told The Sunday Times. "I think she felt like an outsider from the start. This wasn’t the life she was used to and she wanted out."

Meghan began to feel very isolated and this, coupled with her desire to have financial independence again, may have played a role in the Sussexes' royal exit, a royal source told the paper.

"One of the things Meghan struggled with was not earning an income," an insider explained. "She has always worked and I think she felt unfulfilled. Having financial freedom was a big part of them wanting to leave."

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

