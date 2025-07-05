Kate Middleton Borrows Meghan Markle's Signature Wimbledon Style for Her Latest Royal Engagement
The secret to dressing like a duchess is Ralph Lauren.
Both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are known for their fashion choices, which continue to be emulated by people around the globe. It would also appear as though Princess Kate has drawn inspiration from Duchess Meghan's wardrobe. While this isn't the first time the two royals have worn the same brand, the Duchess of Sussex's American fashion staples seem to have started inspiring the Royal Family across the pond.
Earlier this week, the Princess of Wales attended an engagement at Colchester Hospital, where she was photographed wearing a Ralph Lauren Collection "Capri" Poplin Striped Button-Down Shirt in Moss/White, which retails for $790. She paired the striking shirt with a BLAZÉ Milano Wind Hunter Charmer Blazer in Pinstripe and Veja Esplair Sneakers in White/Rose Gold.
The Princess of Wales's choice of shirt was especially interesting, as Duchess Meghan wore the exact same style 7 years ago during a visit to Wimbledon.
When the Duchess of Sussex attended the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on July 13, 2018 she wore her Ralph Lauren Collection "Capri" Shirt. While Princess Kate opted for the Moss/White version in 2025, Duchess Meghan has worn the White/Classic Blue version on numerous occasions.
In fact, Meghan proved that her Ralph Lauren Collection "Capri" Shirt still holds an important place in her closet on July 4. In an Instagram reel and several accompanying Instagram Stories, Duchess Meghan shared video footage of her preparations for a July 4 party, and she could be seen wearing the classic button-down.
"Red, white and blue...and easy to do!" she captioned the video. "Happy 4th, friends...Be safe, have fun."
There may be an ocean between them, but Meghan and Kate have a lot in common when it comes to their fashion choices.
