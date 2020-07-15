Naya Rivera's family paid tribute to their "beautiful legend" in a moving statement released to Deadline Tuesday.

"Naya was an amazing talent, but was an even greater person, mother, daughter and sister," Rivera's family said, adding, "Heaven gained our sassy angel."

The family thanked rescue workers for their efforts to find Rivera, as well as her "friends, colleagues, and fans" for their support.

Naya Rivera's family released a moving statement Tuesday, after police confirmed on Monday, July 13, that a body found in Lake Piru, Southern California, belonged to the Glee star. Rivera is believed to have drowned while swimming in the lake after hiring a rental boat with her 4-year-old son, Josey; police said she saved her son's life by helping him back into the boat before she died.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The family statement, given to Deadline by Rivera's manager Gladys Gonzalez, paid tribute to a "beautiful legend" who was "an amazing talent, but was an even greater person, mother, daughter and sister." Her family thanked the authorities who worked to find Rivera, as well as her "friends, colleagues, and fans" for their support. Deadline reports that Rivera is survived by parents Yolanda and George Rivera, sister Nickayla Rivera, brother Mychal Rivera, and son Josey.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Read the Rivera family's full statement below:

We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers for Naya, Josey and our family over the past week. While we grieve the loss of our beautiful legend, we are blessed to honor her everlasting legacy and magnetic spirit. Naya was an amazing talent, but was an even greater person, mother, daughter and sister.

Thank you to the men and women of the Ventura, Tulare, and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Departments for your commitment and unwavering effort to find Naya. We extend endless gratitude and ovation to the heroine who found her. Thank you to her friends, colleagues, and fans for your continuous support.

Heaven gained our sassy angel. We kindly request that our privacy be respected during this very difficult time.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



subscribe here

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.