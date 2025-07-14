Rihanna never fails to remind me that there are some styles and trends that only she can pull off on a red carpet. For example, she just attended the premiere of Smurfs in Los Angeles on July 12 and somehow managed to make a messy bun (aka my go-to hairstyle for both running errands and lounging around at home) look fashionable.

The singer showed up to the premiere wearing a brown Saint Laurent gown that featured lace detailing in the bust area, an olive green sash around the waistline, and a bubble skirt. She wore a leather bomber jacket on top of the dress, and to add to the easygoing nature of the outfit, she wore natural glam and styled her hair in a slightly undone top bun with a few wispy pieces pulled out on either side of her face. It's the ultimate lazy girl hairstyle, but of course Rihanna pulled it off effortlessly.

Rihanna wears natural glam and a high bun to the "Smurfs" premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For context, Rihanna is voicing Smurfette in the animated movie. She attended the premiere along with her two sons, three-year-old RZA and two-year-old Riot, both of whom wore Dior suits for the occasion. At the moment, the Fenty Beauty founder is pregnant with her third child, so as a soon-to-be mom of three, I wouldn't be surprised if a messy top bun is all the glam she has the energy for these days.

Read ahead to check out a few products you can use to get the look a rock a messy bun like Rihanna.

