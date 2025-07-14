Rihanna's Messy Bun Is Giving Peak Red Carpet Mom Energy
The perfect minimal-effort hairstyle.
Rihanna never fails to remind me that there are some styles and trends that only she can pull off on a red carpet. For example, she just attended the premiere of Smurfs in Los Angeles on July 12 and somehow managed to make a messy bun (aka my go-to hairstyle for both running errands and lounging around at home) look fashionable.
The singer showed up to the premiere wearing a brown Saint Laurent gown that featured lace detailing in the bust area, an olive green sash around the waistline, and a bubble skirt. She wore a leather bomber jacket on top of the dress, and to add to the easygoing nature of the outfit, she wore natural glam and styled her hair in a slightly undone top bun with a few wispy pieces pulled out on either side of her face. It's the ultimate lazy girl hairstyle, but of course Rihanna pulled it off effortlessly.
For context, Rihanna is voicing Smurfette in the animated movie. She attended the premiere along with her two sons, three-year-old RZA and two-year-old Riot, both of whom wore Dior suits for the occasion. At the moment, the Fenty Beauty founder is pregnant with her third child, so as a soon-to-be mom of three, I wouldn't be surprised if a messy top bun is all the glam she has the energy for these days.
Read ahead to check out a few products you can use to get the look a rock a messy bun like Rihanna.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.