Prince George Gave a Two-Word Assessment of His Tennis Skills While Meeting Wimbledon Champs

Prince Louis might have stayed at home again this year, but Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined their parents at the Wimbledon men's final on Sunday, July 13—and it turns out the royal kids are "all right" tennis players themselves. While meeting British men's doubles champions Lloyd Glaspool and Julian Cash, Prince George—who is rarely heard speaking in public— commented on his own tennis abilities.

"Do you two play tennis?" Cash asked the kids in a video shared by The Royal Family Channel on YouTube. George and Charlotte both smiled and said "yes," and when Cash asked if they were "good," George looked at mom Princess Kate and shrugged, replying, "I'm all right."

It seems like his comment might be an understatement, as Prince George has been taking tennis lessons since he was around five and has actually played the sport with none other than Roger Federer. Princess Kate revealed the tidbit during a visit to the tennis championships in 2019 (via Hello!), sharing that Federer was her young son's favorite player.

Prince George is seen with dad Prince William at the Wimbledon men's singles final on Sunday, July 13. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Wales family got to meet men's singles champion Jannik Sinner after his winning match. (Image credit: Getty Images)

LIVE: The Prince and Princess of Wales Attend the Gentlemen’s Singles Final - YouTube Watch On

"I love to see that they're into tennis or into sports," Federer told the media at the time (Via Tatler). "His mum has always enjoyed their tennis. I hope that he'll still say the same in a few years' time."

The Wales family has their own tennis court at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, so Prince George and his siblings will certainly have plenty of time to practice this summer.

As for the rest of their Wimbledon outing, both George—dressed in a smart navy suit and striped tie—and Charlotte—wearing bespoke Sarah Burton for Givenchy—looked disappointed after Carlos Alcaraz lost to Jannik Sinner. However, the Wales family got the opportunity to speak with Sinner after the match and get their tennis balls signed.

“We brought one for their brother as well,” the Princess of Wales said (via People), with Prince William adding with a laugh, "Louis would be very upset otherwise."