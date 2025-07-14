Prince George Gave a Two-Word Assessment of His Tennis Skills While Meeting Wimbledon Champs
A humble (future) king.
Prince Louis might have stayed at home again this year, but Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined their parents at the Wimbledon men's final on Sunday, July 13—and it turns out the royal kids are "all right" tennis players themselves. While meeting British men's doubles champions Lloyd Glaspool and Julian Cash, Prince George—who is rarely heard speaking in public— commented on his own tennis abilities.
"Do you two play tennis?" Cash asked the kids in a video shared by The Royal Family Channel on YouTube. George and Charlotte both smiled and said "yes," and when Cash asked if they were "good," George looked at mom Princess Kate and shrugged, replying, "I'm all right."
It seems like his comment might be an understatement, as Prince George has been taking tennis lessons since he was around five and has actually played the sport with none other than Roger Federer. Princess Kate revealed the tidbit during a visit to the tennis championships in 2019 (via Hello!), sharing that Federer was her young son's favorite player.
"I love to see that they're into tennis or into sports," Federer told the media at the time (Via Tatler). "His mum has always enjoyed their tennis. I hope that he'll still say the same in a few years' time."
The Wales family has their own tennis court at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, so Prince George and his siblings will certainly have plenty of time to practice this summer.
As for the rest of their Wimbledon outing, both George—dressed in a smart navy suit and striped tie—and Charlotte—wearing bespoke Sarah Burton for Givenchy—looked disappointed after Carlos Alcaraz lost to Jannik Sinner. However, the Wales family got the opportunity to speak with Sinner after the match and get their tennis balls signed.
“We brought one for their brother as well,” the Princess of Wales said (via People), with Prince William adding with a laugh, "Louis would be very upset otherwise."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.