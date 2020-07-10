- Police say Naya Rivera likely drowned in a boating accident on Lake Piru, Southern California, on Wednesday, after her son Josey was found sleeping alone on their rental boat.
- The initial search and rescue operation has shifted to a "search and recovery" operation, the BBC reports.
- "We're presuming that an accident happened and we're presuming that she drowned in the lake," Chris Dyer, spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, said Thursday.
- Police warned that the operation could take weeks due to poor visibility in the lake.
Naya Rivera is presumed to have drowned in a boating accident on Lake Piru, Southern California on Wednesday, police say. A search and rescue operation was launched after Rivera's rental boat was spotted drifting on the lake, and her 4-year-old son, Josey, was found asleep onboard. Josey reportedly told authorities that he and his mother had gone swimming together, but Rivera had failed to return to the boat. Police are now undertaking a search and recovery effort to find Rivera's body.
Officials say there is no evidence of foul play, according to the New York Times, but it is too soon to determine what happened.
"We are presuming that an accident happened and that she drowned in the lake," Ventura Country Sheriff's Office spokesperson Chris Dyer said Thursday, as the BBC reports. "The goal is still to bring Ms Rivera home to her family so they can have some closure."
Sgt. Kevin Donoghue said that poor visibility in the area where the boat was found could impede a recovery effort, the New York Times reports. Offering his condolences to Rivera's family, he said, "This is a terrible tragedy for all of them."
