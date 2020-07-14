Today's Top Stories
1
Padma Lakshmi and the Art of South Indian Cooking
2
Professional-Grade Kits for Gel Nails at Home
3
Single Parenting and the Pandemic? No, Thanks.
4
Top and Skirt Sets That Make Getting Dressed Easy
5
'Palm Springs' Reboots the Rom-Com

Celebrities Pay Tribute to Naya Rivera After Police Confirm Her Death at 33

By Emily Dixon
new york, ny february 13 actress naya rivera poses backstage at the christian siriano fall 2016 fashion show during new york fashion week at artbeam on february 13, 2016 in new york city photo by paul morigigetty images
Paul MorigiGetty Images

Celebrities have paid tribute to Glee star Naya Rivera, whose body was recovered from Lake Piru, Southern California on Monday, July 13. Authorities said Rivera likely drowned while swimming in the lake with her 4-year-old son, Josey, who was found asleep on the pontoon boat they rented. Rivera, who was 33, saved her son's life, Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said in a press conference Monday. "She mustered enough energy to get her son back onto the boat, but not enough to save herself," Ayub said, as CNN reports.

Several of Rivera's Glee cast members shared their grief on social media Monday. Amber Riley wrote on Instagram, "My favorite duet partner. I love you. I miss you. I don’t have words right now, just lots of feelings. Rest In Peace Angel, and know that your family will never have to worry about anything."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

"She was bold. She was outrageous. She was a LOT of fun," Darren Criss posted, adding, "I think she had more talent than we would have ever been able to see.⁣" Criss continued, "I was constantly moved by the degree to which she took care of her family, and how she looked out for her friends. She showed up for me on numerous occasions where she didn’t have to, and I was always so grateful for her friendship then, as I certainly am now.⁣"

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
View this post on Instagram

She was bold. She was outrageous. She was a LOT of fun.⁣ ⁣ Naya made me laugh like no one else on that set. I always said it while we were working together and I’ve maintained it ever since. Her playful, wicked sense of humor never ceased to bring a smile to my face.⁣ ⁣ She played by her own rules and was in a class of her own. She had a brashness about her that I couldn’t help but be enchanted by. I also always loved her voice, and savored every chance I got to hear her sing. I think she had more talent than we would have ever been able to see.⁣ ⁣ I was constantly moved by the degree to which she took care of her family, and how she looked out for her friends. She showed up for me on numerous occasions where she didn’t have to, and I was always so grateful for her friendship then, as I certainly am now.⁣ ⁣ And even as I sit here, struggling to comprehend, gutted beyond description- the very thought of her cracks me up and still brings a smile to my face. That was Naya’s gift. And it's a gift that will never go away. ⁣ ⁣ Rest in peace you wild, hilarious, beautiful angel.

A post shared by Darren Criss (@darrencriss) on

Jenna Ushkowitz paid tribute to the "light and joy [Rivera] exuded," writing, "You shined on stage and screen and radiated with love behind closed doors. I was lucky enough to share so many laughs, martinis and secrets with you. I cannot believe I took for granted that you'd always be here." Ushkowitz added, "You are so loved. You deserved the world and we will make sure Josey and your family feel that everyday."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
View this post on Instagram

There are no words and yet so many things I want to say, I don't believe I'll ever be able to articulate exactly what I feel but... Naya, you were a ⚡️ force and everyone who got to be around you knew it and felt the light and joy you exuded when you walked into a room. You shined on stage and screen and radiated with love behind closed doors. I was lucky enough to share so many laughs, martinis and secrets with you. I can not believe I took for granted that you'd always be here. Our friendship went in waves as life happens and we grow, so I will not look back and regret but know I love you and promise to help the legacy of your talent, humor, light and loyalty live on. You are so loved. You deserved the world and we will make sure Josey and your family feel that everyday. I miss you already.

A post shared by Jenna Ushkowitz (@jennaushkowitz) on

"Her brilliance and humor were unmatched. Her beauty and talent were otherworldly. She spoke truth to power with poise and fearlessness," Chris Colfer wrote. "She could turn a bad day into a great day with a single remark. She inspired and uplifted people without even trying. Being close to her was both a badge of honor and a suit of armor. Naya was truly one of a kind, and she always will be."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Alex Newell posted, "Now more than ever we must lift her family and friends up especially Josey! My heart is sent to them... Josey you are truly loved by every single person who loves your mommy! I love you Naya!"

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

"My Naya, my Snixxx, my Bee. I legitimately can not imagine this world without you," Kevin McHale wrote, sharing that he and Rivera were in London together in 2013 when they heard the news of co-star Cory Monteith's death. "She was the most talented person I’ve ever known. There is nothing she couldn’t do and I’m furious we won’t get to see more," he continued. "If you were fortunate enough to have known her, you’ll know that her most natural talent of all was being a mother. The way that she loved her boy, it was truly Naya at her most peaceful."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
View this post on Instagram

My Naya, my Snixxx, my Bee. I legitimately can not imagine this world without you. • 7 years ago today, she and I were together in London when we found out about Cory. We were so far away, but I was so thankful that we had each other. A week ago today we were talking about running away to Hawaii. This doesn’t make sense. And I know it probably never will. • She was so independent and strong and the idea of her not being here is something I cannot comprehend. She was the single most quick-witted person I’ve ever met, with a steel-trap memory that could recall the most forgettable conversations from a decade ago verbatim. The amount of times she would memorize all of those crazy monologues on Glee the morning of and would never ever mess up during the scene… I mean, she was clearly more talented than the rest of us. She was the most talented person I’ve ever known. There is nothing she couldn’t do and I’m furious we won’t get to see more. • I’m thankful for all the ways in which she made me a better person. She taught me how to advocate for myself and to speak up for the things and people that were important to me, always. I’m thankful for the times I grew an ab muscle from laughing so hard at something she said. I’m thankful she became like family. I’m thankful that my dad happened to have met her weeks before I did and when I got Glee, he told me to “look out for a girl named Naya because she seemed nice.” Well dad, she was nice and she became one of my favorite people ever. • If you were fortunate enough to have known her, you’ll know that her most natural talent of all was being a mother. The way that she loved her boy, it was truly Naya at her most peaceful. I’m thankful that Naya got that beautiful little boy got back on that boat. I’m thankful he will have a strong family around him to protect him and tell him about his incredible mom. I just hope more than anything that her family is given the space and time to come to terms with this. For having such tiny body, Naya had such a gigantic presence, a void that will now be felt by all of us - those of us who knew her personally and the millions of you who loved her through your TVs. I love you, Bee.

A post shared by Kevin McHale (@kevinmchale) on

Jane Lynch tweeted, "Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family."

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Demi Lovato tweeted, "RIP Naya Rivera. I’ll forever cherish the opportunity to play your girlfriend on Glee. The character you played was groundbreaking for tons of closeted (at the time) queer girls like me, and your ambition and accomplishments were inspiring to Latina women all over the world."

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Nene Leakes posted, "I was praying for a miracle! I wanted you to come home to your baby so bad. This hurts! I will hold the memories close to my heart and remember the good times, the laughs and the way we would cut up on set. Those were fun times! Please pray for Naya’s family."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Josh Sussman tweeted, "Naya, you will be missed so much."

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Tahj Mowry, who dated Rivera, wrote on Instagram last week, "My sweet Naya—to say that I am devastated would be an understatement. This is a nightmare. Everyday gets harder." Mowry continued, "We grew up together. We became adults together. We experienced so many firsts together. You were my first experience with everything; love, intimacy, heartbreak," concluding, "I love you forever. I always have and I always will."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
View this post on Instagram

My sweet Naya - to say that I am devastated would be an understatement. This is a nightmare. Everyday gets harder. However, I am holding onto hope that you will be found. ⁣ ⁣ We grew up together. We became adults together. We experienced so many firsts together. You were my first experience with everything; love, intimacy, heartbreak. We broke each others hearts and then mended them back together...more than once. I will never not think of you. No woman has ever measured up what you gave me or how you made me feel. I’ve never liked to admit it but I have never stopped loving you. A part of me always wished for the day where God would bring us back together to be what we dreamt we could have been. ⁣ ⁣ I pray deeply for the Rivera family and that God blankets them with strength, peace, and love right now. Mychal and Nickayla - you will always be like younger siblings to me and I love you dearly. I watched you two grow up into beautiful adults. George and Yolanda - whatever you need I am here for you. We are forever family and I love you. ⁣ ⁣ I ask everyone reading this to please lift up, along with the entire Rivera family, Ryan and Josey in prayer and to respect what they are going through during this time. I pray that God showers the entire family with strength and peace that only He can give. ⁣ ⁣ I still have faith. I still have hope. Let’s please all pray that she is found and brought home safely. ⁣ ⁣ Naya, I miss you deeply. I wish I got the chance to tell you that once more but I’m believing I will get that chance. I know deep down you’ve always known how I felt. I look forward to the day where I can see your beautiful face once more and tell you everything I’ve wanted to say that I didn’t get the chance to say. I love you forever. I always have and I always will. ⁣ ⁣ ♥️

A post shared by Tahj Mowry (@tahj_mowry) on

Tia and Tamera Mowry, older siblings to Tahj, also shared tributes to Rivera on Instagram. "My Naya!" Tia wrote. "I became apart of your world through my brother @tahj_mowry. You guys used to hit the pavement auditioning together and booking jobs together. I’ve known your beautiful spirit since the age of 6. You quickly became family." Tia continued, "I love you. Your smile will always be the most beautiful smile. Rest my love. You are now a beautiful angel."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
View this post on Instagram

My Naya! I became apart of your world through my brother @tahj_mowry. You guys used to hit the pavement auditioning together and booking jobs together. I’ve known your beautiful spirit since the age of 6. You quickly became family. Just some of my favorite memories- you helping my sister and myself look for a place to live when my parents kicked Tamera and I out of the house at 25. Us hitting L.A. night life together with @tahj_mowry and going to parties introducing me to the most wild drink I’ve ever had and you laughing at me because I couldn’t handle it. I will never forget asking you to shoot an episode of my cooking show Tia Mowry at Home and you saying yes without hesitation. Or us walking together to our cars on the paramount lot after a long hard day of work. We were both so stoked that we had television shows on the same lot. I love you. Your smile will always be the most beautiful smile. Rest my love. You are now a beautiful angel. 🙏🏽

A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry) on

"My sweet Naya. I love you. Will always love you," Tamera posted. "I’ll never forget your sweet smile, your amazing voice, and your warmth and love that has always welcomed me. I knew as early as 9 years old you were going to grace us with so much talent and so much beauty. I’m so grateful to have been blessed with your presence for over 20 years. You took my breath away and always will."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Viola Davis posted, "Prayers for Naya Rivera's family. Man....can we have a "Do Over " of 2020. The loss is too much."

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

"the reason songbird by fleetwood mac is one of my favorite songs ever is because of the glee soundtrack version. she transformed it," Kehlani tweeted. "Rest Easy Naya Rivera. God cover and hold her loved ones!"

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

"Rest in Heaven," Dwyane Wade tweeted.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

"RIP sweet naya," Ashley Benson tweeted.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Ricky Martin posted, "Beautiful memories boricua. RIP."

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Aisha Hinds tweeted, "Nearer and nearer to numb....fighting to feel HOPE everyday. This year has been deeply disruptive and devastating. This news is crushing. My whole being cries out in prayer for her 4 year old child...Have mercy."

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

"This is absolutely heartbreaking," Mandy Moore posted. "Sending love and holding space for her son and loved ones."

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

"Rest In Heaven, Naya Rivera. Sending so much prayer, love and courage to her family," Holly Robinson Peete tweeted.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Becky G tweeted, "Beautiful Naya Rivera, Rest In Peace. My thoughts and prayers are with your loved ones. You will be missed & never forgotten."

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

"This is an absolute nightmare," Bebe Rexha wrote. "I had the pleasure of having dinner with her once after a recording session we did together and she was an absolute sweetheart. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I hope I’m lucky enough to meet you up in heaven. Rest In Peace Naya Rivera."

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Naya's 'Glee' Costars Gather to Say Goodbye
Lauren Lapkus Shares Book Recs in 'Shelf Portrait'
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Jessica Mulroney Might Write a Royal Tell-All
Police Say Naya Rivera Is Dead
Kate Middleton Wore an Adorable Tennis Print Dress
Chrissy's Adorable Family Photo of Luna and Miles
Camilla Got Injured Thanks to Her Favorite Hobby
Jessica Mulroney Is Distraught About Losing Meghan
Meghan Never Intended to Live in the UK Longterm
The Government Listed Meghan's Title as Doctor