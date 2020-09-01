Today's Top Stories
Michael B. Jordan Shared a Moving Tribute to "Big Brother" Chadwick Boseman

"I wish we had more time," Jordan wrote.

By Emily Dixon
hollywood, california june 06 michael b jordan and chadwick boseman attend the 47th afi life achievement award honoring denzel washington at dolby theatre on june 06, 2019 in hollywood, california photo by kevin mazurgetty images for warnermedia 610461
Kevin MazurGetty Images

    Michael B. Jordan shared a heartfelt tribute to Chadwick Boseman on Instagram Monday, throughout which he repeated the refrain, "I wish we had more time." Boseman, who played T'Challa alongside Jordan's Erik Killmonger in Black Panther, died of colon cancer on August 28.

    "One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked , and now the truth of that means more to me than ever," Jordan wrote. "Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness."

    I've been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I've been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything. I wish we had more time. One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked , and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you've known it or not…I've been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness. I wish we had more time. Everything you've given the world … the legends and heroes that you've shown us we are … will live on forever. But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family , your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here. I wish we had more time. I'm more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire. I'm gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I'll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I'm dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. "Is this your king!?" Yes . he . is!  Rest In Power Brother.

    "You cared about your family, your friends, your craft, your spirit," Jordan continued. "You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here."

    "I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets," Jordan ended the tribute. "'Is this your king!?' Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother."

