Princess Charlotte's Hilarious Wimbledon Reactions Will Make You Forget Prince Louis Isn't There
Prince Louis skipped the tennis tournament, which allowed his sister to steal the show.
Princess Charlotte accompanied her parents, Princess Kate and Prince William, and her older brother Prince George, to watch the men's singles final at Wimbledon on July 13. Royal fans were delighted by Prince William's white pants at the sporting event, and complimented Kate Middleton's gorgeous royal blue dress. In Prince Louis's absence, Princess Charlotte's appearance at the tennis tournament became even more prominent, as did her funny facial expressions.
Usually, Prince Louis makes a mark at any royal engagement he attends thanks to his propensity for mischief. While it's unclear why Prince Louis didn't attend Wimbledon in 2025 with the rest of his family, his decision to skip the high-profile event allowed Princess Charlotte to make her impact.
Whether she was looking surprised, horrified, or concerned, Princess Charlotte's facial expressions were preserved by Wimbledon's photographers. Step aside, Prince Louis—Princess Charlotte has arrived.
While royal fans are sure to have missed seeing Prince Louis at Wimbledon, Princess Charlotte's appearance almost makes up for her cheeky brother's absence.
It's worth noting that Prince Louis has yet to attend Wimbledon with his parents. In fact, many wondered if the young royal might make his debut in 2025, but he appears to have skipped the tournament altogether for now.
Prince George made his Wimbledon debut in 2022, when he was 8 years old. Princess Charlotte was also 8 when she first attended Wimbledon in 2023 and sat in the Royal Box alongside her parents. As a result, it seems likely that Prince Louis will finally attend the famous tournament in 2026. Until then, Princess Charlotte is on hand to deliver the most brilliant reactions.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.