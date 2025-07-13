Princess Charlotte's Hilarious Wimbledon Reactions Will Make You Forget Prince Louis Isn't There

Princess Charlotte accompanied her parents, Princess Kate and Prince William, and her older brother Prince George, to watch the men's singles final at Wimbledon on July 13. Royal fans were delighted by Prince William's white pants at the sporting event, and complimented Kate Middleton's gorgeous royal blue dress. In Prince Louis's absence, Princess Charlotte's appearance at the tennis tournament became even more prominent, as did her funny facial expressions.

Usually, Prince Louis makes a mark at any royal engagement he attends thanks to his propensity for mischief. While it's unclear why Prince Louis didn't attend Wimbledon in 2025 with the rest of his family, his decision to skip the high-profile event allowed Princess Charlotte to make her impact.

Whether she was looking surprised, horrified, or concerned, Princess Charlotte's facial expressions were preserved by Wimbledon's photographers. Step aside, Prince Louis—Princess Charlotte has arrived.

Princess Charlotte looking bemused while watching the men's singles final at Wimbledon 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Charlotte looking worried while watching the men's singles final at Wimbledon 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While royal fans are sure to have missed seeing Prince Louis at Wimbledon, Princess Charlotte's appearance almost makes up for her cheeky brother's absence.

Princess Charlotte looking shocked while watching the men's singles final at Wimbledon 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's worth noting that Prince Louis has yet to attend Wimbledon with his parents. In fact, many wondered if the young royal might make his debut in 2025, but he appears to have skipped the tournament altogether for now.

Prince George made his Wimbledon debut in 2022, when he was 8 years old. Princess Charlotte was also 8 when she first attended Wimbledon in 2023 and sat in the Royal Box alongside her parents. As a result, it seems likely that Prince Louis will finally attend the famous tournament in 2026. Until then, Princess Charlotte is on hand to deliver the most brilliant reactions.