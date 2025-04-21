King Charles and Queen Camilla Are "Greatly Moved" Over Pope Francis Granting Them a Private Audience Before His Death
The King and Queen shared they had "heavy hearts" over the pope's death.
The Royal Family joined in to pay tribute to Pope Francis, who died at the age of 88 on Monday, April 21. King Charles and Queen Camilla just visited with the pope on April 9—their 20th wedding anniversary—and in his statement, The King wrote that they were deeply touched to have been able to meet with the pontiff before he died.
“At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father,” Cardinal Kevin Farrell said in a statement, per the Associated Press. The pope had been hospitalized for a "respiratory crisis" for 38 days, beginning on Valentine's Day, and the condition turned into double pneumonia.
"My wife and I were most deeply saddened to learn of the death of Pope Francis," King Charles wrote in a message shared on social media. "Our heavy hearts have been somewhat erased, however, to know that His Holiness was able to share an Easter Greeting with the Church and the world he served with such devotion throughout his life and ministry."
Pope Francis was scheduled to meet The King and Queen during their state visit to Italy earlier this month, but the event was canceled due to his failing health. However, on April 9, the royal couple had the opportunity to meet with the pope privately.
Their Majesties noted that they "were greatly moved to have been able to visit him earlier in the month" and that they will look back "with particular affection" on their previous meetings Pope Francis over the years.
"His Holiness will be remembered for his compassion, his concern for the unity of the Church and for his tireless commitment to the common causes of all people of faith, and to those of goodwill who work for the benefit of others," King Charles added.
