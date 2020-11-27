Today's Top Stories
All the Black Friday Sales Royal Fans Need to Shop

By Kayleigh Roberts
royal black friday sales
Getty Images

Nothing about 2020 has been typical (or, if we're being totally honest, even in the ballpark of typical), so it's understandable if you're not in the usual, consumerist Black Friday thing. But, since 2020 has also been a complete dumpster fire of a year, it's also totally understandable if you're even more into the Black Friday hype than you've ever been because, well, doing a little treat yo' self is something we could all use right now.

And, if you happen to be a huge fan of all things related to the royal family (and, right now, who isn't?), then we're here to help you hone your Black Friday browsing, shopping, and even splurging toward the goal of living life like a literal duchess [/insert other royal title here]). Here's a handy guide to all of the most royal-approved items currently available at deep discounts in honor of Black Friday.

Kate Middleton's Ray-Ban Wayfarer II Sunglasses

london, england july 14 catherine, duchess of cambridge and prince william, duke of cambridge in the royal box on centre court during mens finals day of the wimbledon tennis championships at all england lawn tennis and croquet club on july 14, 2019 in london, england photo by karwai tanggetty images
Karwai TangGetty Images

Kate's favorite Ray-Bans are 30% off as part of Amazon's Black Friday sale.

Ray-Ban Men's RB2185 Wayfarer II Sunglasses, Striped Havana/Polarized Crystal Brown, 55 mm
Ray-Ban amazon.com
$204.00
$142.80 (30% off)
Shop It

Meghan Markle's Le Specs Sunglasses

new york, new york february 19 meghan, duchess of sussex is seen in the upper east side on february 19, 2019 in new york city photo by gothamgc images
GothamGetty Images

Meghan Markle wore Le Specs' Last Lolita Sunglasses when she traveled to New York for her baby shower—and those exact sunglasses are on sale for almost 75% off right now.

Courtesy
Le Specs. THE LAST LOLITA womens BLACK eyewear
Le Specs. amazon.com
$119.00
$44.50 (63% off)
Shop It

Kate Middleton's New Balance Sneakers

belfast, northern ireland february 27 embargoed for publication in uk newspapers until 24 hours after create date and time catherine, duchess of cambridge plays football during a visit to windsor park stadium, home of the irish football association on february 27, 2019 in belfast, northern ireland prince william last visited belfast in october 2017 without his wife, catherine, duchess of cambridge, who was then pregnant with the couples third child this time the couple concentrate on the young people of northern ireland their engagements include a visit to windsor park stadium, home of the irish football association, activities at the roscor youth village in fermanagh, a party at the belfast empire hall, cinemagic a charity that uses film, television and digital technologies to inspire young people and finally dropping in on a surestart early years programme photo by max mumbyindigogetty images
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images

Kate loves her New Balance sneakers and has been spotted in them several times over the years. They're currently on sale on Amazon for more than 30% off.

Courtesy
New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Cruz V2 Sneaker, Light Cyclone/Vanilla, 7.5 B US
New Balance amazon.com
SHOP NOW

Meghan Markle's Castañer Espadrille Wedges

sydney, australia october 19 prince harry, duke of sussex and meghan, duchess of sussex walk down to bondi beach on october 19, 2018 in sydney, australia the duke and duchess of sussex are on their official 16 day autumn tour visiting cities in australia, fiji, tonga and new zealand photo by ryan piersegetty images
Ryan PierseGetty Images

The espadrille sandals Meghan iconically wore on her tour of Australia are on sale now on Amazon.

Castaner Women's Carina Wedge Espadrilles, Black, 5 Medium US
Castaner amazon.com
$135.00
Shop It

Kate Middleton's Superga Sneakers

london, england september 22 catherine, duchess of cambridge hears from families and key organisations about the ways in which peer support can help boost parent wellbeing while spending the day learning about the importance of parent powered initiatives, in battersea park on september 22, 2020 in london, england photo by jack hill wpa poolgetty images
WPA PoolGetty Images

Kate's favorite Superga sneakers are on sale for 40% off on Amazon.

Courtesy
Superga Unisex 2750 Cotu White Classic Sneaker - 38 M EU / 7.5 B(M) US Women / 6 D(M) US Men
Superga amazon.com
$64.95
$39.00 (40% off)
Shop It

Meghan Markle's Zodiac Necklace

good morning america 42020 meghan markle on good morning america framegrab photo by abc newsframe grab via getty images meghan markle
ABC NewsGetty Images

The Suetables zodiac necklace Meghan wore this year is on sale for 20% off.

Courtesy
Vanessa Coin Zodiac Charms
Zodiac suetables.com
$36.00
Shop It
