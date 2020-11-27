All the Black Friday Sales Royal Fans Need to Shop

Nothing about 2020 has been typical (or, if we're being totally honest, even in the ballpark of typical), so it's understandable if you're not in the usual, consumerist Black Friday thing. But, since 2020 has also been a complete dumpster fire of a year, it's also totally understandable if you're even more into the Black Friday hype than you've ever been because, well, doing a little treat yo' self is something we could all use right now.

And, if you happen to be a huge fan of all things related to the royal family (and, right now, who isn't?), then we're here to help you hone your Black Friday browsing, shopping, and even splurging toward the goal of living life like a literal duchess [/insert other royal title here]). Here's a handy guide to all of the most royal-approved items currently available at deep discounts in honor of Black Friday.

Kate Middleton's Ray-Ban Wayfarer II Sunglasses

Karwai Tang Getty Images

Kate's favorite Ray-Bans are 30% off as part of Amazon's Black Friday sale.

Ray-Ban Men's RB2185 Wayfarer II Sunglasses, Striped Havana/Polarized Crystal Brown, 55 mm Ray-Ban amazon.com $204.00 $142.80 (30% off) Shop It

Meghan Markle's Le Specs Sunglasses

Gotham Getty Images

Meghan Markle wore Le Specs' Last Lolita Sunglasses when she traveled to New York for her baby shower—and those exact sunglasses are on sale for almost 75% off right now.

Courtesy Le Specs. THE LAST LOLITA womens BLACK eyewear Le Specs. amazon.com $119.00 $44.50 (63% off) Shop It

Kate Middleton's New Balance Sneakers

Max Mumby/Indigo Getty Images

Kate loves her New Balance sneakers and has been spotted in them several times over the years. They're currently on sale on Amazon for more than 30% off.

Courtesy New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Cruz V2 Sneaker, Light Cyclone/Vanilla, 7.5 B US New Balance amazon.com SHOP NOW

Meghan Markle's Castañer Espadrille Wedges

Ryan Pierse Getty Images

The espadrille sandals Meghan iconically wore on her tour of Australia are on sale now on Amazon.

Castaner Women's Carina Wedge Espadrilles, Black, 5 Medium US Castaner amazon.com $135.00 Shop It

Kate Middleton's Superga Sneakers

WPA Pool Getty Images

Kate's favorite Superga sneakers are on sale for 40% off on Amazon.

Courtesy Superga Unisex 2750 Cotu White Classic Sneaker - 38 M EU / 7.5 B(M) US Women / 6 D(M) US Men Superga amazon.com $64.95 $39.00 (40% off) Shop It

Meghan Markle's Zodiac Necklace

ABC News Getty Images

The Suetables zodiac necklace Meghan wore this year is on sale for 20% off.

Courtesy Vanessa Coin Zodiac Charms Zodiac suetables.com $36.00 Shop It

