I’m Not Waiting Until Memorial Day to Shop These Fashion and Beauty Deals
19 under $150 finds to add to your cart now before they sell out.
In my time as a shopping editor, I've learned that there's nothing like a great Memorial Day weekend sale. You can find nearly everything you need to complete your summer capsule wardrobe, plus the latest makeup trends, all at a major discount. But I'll let you in on a little-known secret—you don't have to wait until the end of May to find great fashion and beauty deals. Plenty of my favorite retailers have sale sections filled to the brim with early Memorial Day discounts.
To prove it to you, I've curated some of the best deals you can find across the web right now. Highlights include the pair of under-$50 linen pants that one Marie Claire editor dubbed the softest, ever, or a pair of Jennifer Lawrence-approved sneakers for just $60. On the beauty front, I found the editor-approved Therabody's Theraface Wand on rare sale alongside one of my favorite sunscreens and summer perfumes for the season ahead.
That's just a small sampling of my curation of the best early Memorial Day deals on the market. For the full list, keep scrolling. You'll find everything from summer workwear and trendy shoes to hair holy grails, all for $150 or less.
Jennifer Lawrence and her adidas Taekwondo sneakers have convinced me that they are the It shoes of the summer. Save even more with one of our Asos promo codes.
Fashion E-Commerce Editor Julia Marzovilla rated these the softest linen pants on the market, so you can bet I’ll be grabbing every neutral color while they’re on sale. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.
All the cool fashion girls in New York are wearing silk scarves, so this affordable J.Crew find is a chic way to try out the trend. Save even more with one of our J.Crew promo codes.
We’re entering peak travel season, so it’s time to make sure your toiletry bag is in tip-top shape. This set has everything you need for a good hair day every day you’re on vacation, including shampoo, conditioner, the brand's cult-favorite detangler, and leave-in conditioner. Save even more with one of our Ulta promo codes.
I just added these trendy track pants to my closet a few weeks ago, and they've quickly become the most-worn piece out of my athleisure collection. Save even more with one of our Adidas promo codes.
Denim shorts are a summer wardrobe staple, so why not opt for a pair with added flair like this studded pick? Save even more with one of our Abercrombie & Fitch promo codes.
A new season calls for a new slate of perfumes. This set has a scent for every mood and occasion, whether you’re heading to the beach, in which case I recommend the fresh blend in Salt, or date night. Save even more with one of our Anthropologie promo codes.
Gap makes the best basics, so I’ll be stocking up on tanks and tees while I can get them for as low as $15. Save even more with one of our Gap promo codes.
Give your go-to black ballet flats a fresh update with this pair, which has the prettiest tie Mary Jane strap. Save even more with one of our Free People promo codes.
With this wand in your arsenal, you won't need to book a facial to depuff your skin and achieve a model-like glow. This device uses cold treatments to instantly depuff and tighten pores, and hot treatments to encourage lymphatic drainage. Save even more with one of our Bloomingdale's promo codes.
Say hello to your new favorite sunscreen. This formula has a lightweight, creamy feel that’s more along the lines of a moisturizer than a sunscreen. Its tint provides a “your skin, but better" finish, so it’s the perfect pick for everyday wear. Save even more with one of our Dermstore promo codes.
There’s a million ways to style this breezy button-down shirt, which is exactly why it’s such a good buy. Save even more with one of our Everlane promo codes.
You’ll lose track of how often you turn to this polished top. It’s an elevated staple that will become the backbone of your summer work wardrobe. Save even more with one of our Bergdorf Goodman promo codes.
This moisturizer is perfect if you have blemish-prone but dry skin. Save even more with one of our Sephora promo codes.
Do yourself a favor and see how cool this top looks on the Banana Republic site. Save even more with one of our Banana Republic promo codes.
I’ve been on the hunt for a staple black slip skirt for a long time now, and I’ve found my match with this $60 find. Save even more with one of our Mango promo codes.
A jute bag for summer just makes sense. Consider this pick as your new go-to bag with its neutral colors. Save even more with one of our Madewell promo codes.
This is Hailey Bieber's favorite vitamin C serum, so that's all the reason I need to try it out. Its formula is packed with 20 percent stable vitamin C for a more radiant, firm, and healthy-looking glow. Save even more with one of our Shopbop promo codes.
I plan on wearing this summery sundress to at least three different occasions this summer, including a baby shower, Sunday brunch, and a Memorial Day weekend party. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom Rack promo codes.
