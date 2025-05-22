Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale Is a Gold Mine of Stylish Under-$100 Finds

Every item on my summer shopping list is on major sale.

Each year, as we approach summer, I look forward to the end of May so that I can refresh my capsule wardrobe on a budget. It's the time of year when I can get everything on my shopping list at a discount, all thanks to one sale in particular, and no, it's not Memorial Day related. I'm referring to Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale, which has finally arrived.

From now through June 1, Nordstrom shoppers can expect to find deals of up to 60 percent off every major category. It's a massive sale with tens of thousands of deals, so to help you cut through the noise, I scrolled for hours to bring you this list of the very best finds. I found something stylish to suit everyone's taste, whether you're on the hunt for fresh summer outfits or in need of a new pair of trendy sneakers.

Keep scrolling for my edit on the best finds at Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale, all with a price tag of $100 and under. This twice-yearly event includes editor-favorite brands like Vans, AllSaints, Sam Edelman, and more, so it's not one to skip out on if you're looking to round out your summer wardrobe—I know I'm not. And if you're curious about the best beauty deals at Nordstrom, I've got you covered there, too.

Caslon Drawstring Straight Leg Linen Pants
Caslon
Drawstring Straight Leg Linen Pants (Were $70)

We ranked these as the softest linen pants on the market, so consider them for your everyday summer outfits.

Old Skool Lowpro Sneaker
Vans
Old Skool Lowpro Sneakers (Were $75)

As one of the biggest sneaker trends of the year, expect to see pretty pink kicks like this everywhere.

Cotton On, Women's All Day Crew Tee
Cotton On
Women's All Day Crew Tee

So many great outfits start with a basic white T-shirt.

Open Edit, Smooth Edit Maxi Skirt (Was

Open Edit
Smooth Edit Maxi Skirt (Was $60)

This pencil skirt was practically made to take you from the office to post-work happy hour with ease.

Sperry , Authentic Original 2-Eye Beaded Boat Shoes (Were $100)

Sperry
Authentic Original 2-Eye Beaded Boat Shoes (Were $100)

Trendy, fisherman-inspired boat shoes will make you look like a fashion girl in an instant.

Good Skate Straight Leg Jeans
Good American
Good Skate High Waist Wide Leg Jeans (Were $149)

A classic pair of dark blue wide-legged jeans will never get old.

Petal & Pup, Silvie Wide Rib Sweater Tank & Straight Leg Pants Set (Was $99)

Petal & Pup
Silvie Wide Rib Sweater Tank & Straight Leg Pants Set (Was $99)

This chic loungewear set will keep you comfy and stylish during your summer travels.

Chuck Taylor® All Star® High Top Sneaker
Converse
Chuck Taylor® All Star® High Top Sneakers (Were 70)

The coolest fashion girls I know are turning back to Converse sneakers, and I'm on board.

Cotton On, Women's Haven Long Sleeve Shirt
Cotton On
Women's Haven Long Sleeve Shirt (Was $50)

There's a thousand ways to wear this button-down shirt, which is why I consider it a must-have.

Luxe Rib Cap Sleeve Dress
Open Edit
Luxe Rib Cap Sleeve Dress (Was $80)

We all need a go-to little black dress—with this one, you can dress it up or down with a simple switch of accessories.

Sleeveless Cashmere Sweater
Nordstrom
Sleeveless Cashmere Sweater (Was $100)

Quality cashmere for under $100 doesn't happen often, and you can use this vest in all of your preppy outfits.

Open Edit, Bias Cut Maxi Skirt (Was $60)

Open Edit
Bias Cut Maxi Skirt (Was $60)

This pretty slip skirt is ideal for date nights in the summer.

Zella, Studio Luxe High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings
Zella
Studio Luxe High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings

I practically live in leggings on the weekends, and Zella's do not disappoint. Not only are they comfy, but they offer ample support for workouts, plus pockets!

WAYF, Isabelle Smocked Linen Blend Midi Sundress (Was $99)

WAYF
Isabelle Smocked Linen Blend Midi Sundress (Was $99)

A white sundress in summer is like a sweater in winter: a wardrobe must-have.

Nouveaux Puff Earrings
Jenny Bird
Nouveaux Puff Earrings (Were

Every editor I know (including myself!) is obsessed with Jenny Bird. I can personally attest that these earrings amp up any outfit.

Caslon<sup>®</sup>, Wide Leg Pull-On Linen Blend Pants
Caslon
Wide Leg Pull-On Linen Blend Pants (Were $60)

White linen pants feels so on brand for beach days.

Sam Edelman, Bianka Slingback Pump
Sam Edelman
Bianka Slingback Pumps (Were $140)

These classy slingback heels will go with everything in your closet, guaranteed.

Caslon, Merino Wool Blend Crewneck Sweater
Caslon
Merino Wool Blend Crewneck Sweater (Was $79)

We may be approaching summer, but that doesn't mean you won't get chilly. Tie this sweater over your shoulders for a pop of color and warmth.

AllSaints, Stevie Cotton T-Shirt
AllSaints
Stevie Cotton T-Shirt (Was $49)

Butter yellow is the color of the summer, so add this T-shirt to your rotation for a trendy pop of color.

Eastside High Waist Cuff Crop Straight Leg Jeans
DAZE
Eastside High Waist Cuff Crop Straight Leg Jeans (Were $108)

A pair of cropped cuffed jeans will refresh your denim collection.

Oversize Grandad Blazer
Topshop
Oversize Grandad Blazer (Was $119)

This oversized blazer will make any outfit so much cooler.

