Each year, as we approach summer, I look forward to the end of May so that I can refresh my capsule wardrobe on a budget. It's the time of year when I can get everything on my shopping list at a discount, all thanks to one sale in particular, and no, it's not Memorial Day related. I'm referring to Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale, which has finally arrived.

From now through June 1, Nordstrom shoppers can expect to find deals of up to 60 percent off every major category. It's a massive sale with tens of thousands of deals, so to help you cut through the noise, I scrolled for hours to bring you this list of the very best finds. I found something stylish to suit everyone's taste, whether you're on the hunt for fresh summer outfits or in need of a new pair of trendy sneakers.

Keep scrolling for my edit on the best finds at Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale, all with a price tag of $100 and under. This twice-yearly event includes editor-favorite brands like Vans, AllSaints, Sam Edelman, and more, so it's not one to skip out on if you're looking to round out your summer wardrobe—I know I'm not. And if you're curious about the best beauty deals at Nordstrom, I've got you covered there, too.

