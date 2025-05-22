Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale Is a Gold Mine of Stylish Under-$100 Finds
Every item on my summer shopping list is on major sale.
Each year, as we approach summer, I look forward to the end of May so that I can refresh my capsule wardrobe on a budget. It's the time of year when I can get everything on my shopping list at a discount, all thanks to one sale in particular, and no, it's not Memorial Day related. I'm referring to Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale, which has finally arrived.
From now through June 1, Nordstrom shoppers can expect to find deals of up to 60 percent off every major category. It's a massive sale with tens of thousands of deals, so to help you cut through the noise, I scrolled for hours to bring you this list of the very best finds. I found something stylish to suit everyone's taste, whether you're on the hunt for fresh summer outfits or in need of a new pair of trendy sneakers.
Keep scrolling for my edit on the best finds at Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale, all with a price tag of $100 and under. This twice-yearly event includes editor-favorite brands like Vans, AllSaints, Sam Edelman, and more, so it's not one to skip out on if you're looking to round out your summer wardrobe—I know I'm not. And if you're curious about the best beauty deals at Nordstrom, I've got you covered there, too.
We ranked these as the softest linen pants on the market, so consider them for your everyday summer outfits.
As one of the biggest sneaker trends of the year, expect to see pretty pink kicks like this everywhere.
Trendy, fisherman-inspired boat shoes will make you look like a fashion girl in an instant.
A classic pair of dark blue wide-legged jeans will never get old.
This chic loungewear set will keep you comfy and stylish during your summer travels.
There's a thousand ways to wear this button-down shirt, which is why I consider it a must-have.
We all need a go-to little black dress—with this one, you can dress it up or down with a simple switch of accessories.
Quality cashmere for under $100 doesn't happen often, and you can use this vest in all of your preppy outfits.
A white sundress in summer is like a sweater in winter: a wardrobe must-have.
These classy slingback heels will go with everything in your closet, guaranteed.
Butter yellow is the color of the summer, so add this T-shirt to your rotation for a trendy pop of color.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
