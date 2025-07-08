These Surprisingly Chic Amazon Finds Are Coming With Me on Vacation

I have to be honest with you—even as I write this, my mind keeps drifting to the vacations I’ll be taking in the coming weeks. The second half of my summer is filled with quick trips and weekend getaways, so I’m shopping for all my vacation essentials during Amazon Prime Day 2025. The discounts are, in short, too good to pass up.

In case you missed it, Amazon Prime Day has just started. Running until July 11—yes, it's four days this year—you can find deals up to 40 percent off on thousands of products across nearly every category. That means you can get everything—including affordable bikinis, cute summer shoes, stylish sunglasses, and plenty of easy, fashionable basics—at lower prices. Plus, there are some celeb-approved picks here, including Kate Middleton's favorite Supergas and Kendall Jenner's under-$10 tank tops.

Browsing through countless deals can be overwhelming, so I did the hard work for you. Here, I’ve curated the perfect ready-to-go weekender bag that you can buy all at once. I found everything you need, down to the unsexy essentials like an Apple AirTag—I wouldn't want you to lose your luggage after packing it.

The Best Deals We've Found (So Far)

Apple Airtag. Keep Track of and Find Your Keys, Wallet, Luggage, Backpack, and More. Simple One-Tap Set Up With Iphone or Ipad
Apple
AirTag (Was $29)

As someone who is constantly losing my wallet, this is a must-have.

Levi's Women's 501 Mid Thigh Short, (new) Ticked and Untied
Levi's
Women's 501 Mid Thigh Shorts (Were $60)

Every vacation wardrobe needs a great pair of denim shorts.

Phlur Coconut Skin Body Mist - Hair & Body Mist Fragrance - Coconut Body Spray With Caramel, White Florals, Sandalwood & Amber (8 Fl Oz)
PHLUR
Coconut Skin Body Mist (Was $38)

This best-in-class body mist from PHLUR (one of our favorite fragrance brands) mimics the feel of a tropical beach vacay with notes of jasmine, coconut, caramel, and sandalwood.

Sol De Janeiro Cheirosa '40 Hair & Body Fragrance Mist 240ml/8.1 Fl Oz.
SOL DE JANEIRO
Cheirosa '40 Hair & Body Fragrance Mist (Was $38)

If you prefer a fruity option, try this one. It contains notes of plum mixed with caramel and musk.

Furtalk Womens Sun Straw Hat Wide Brim Upf 80 Summer Hat Foldable Packable Floppy Beach Hats for Women
FURTALK
Sun Straw Hat Wide Brim Upf 80 (Was $36)

This wide-brimmed hat is a fan-favorite for its rich-girl feel.

Apple Airpods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalized Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water Resistant, Usb-C Charging Case, H2 Chip, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, Effortless Setup for Iphone
Apple
Airpods 4 Wireless Earbuds (Were $129)

I own over-the-ear headphones, but these make for easier, more compact storage.

Wowsun Retro Sunglasses Womens 2024 Trendy Round Classic Glasses
WOWSUN
Retro Sunglasses (Were $17)

Sunglasses are a non-negotiable.

Superga Unisex 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker, Navy/fwhite, 5 Women / 3.5 Men
Superga
Superga Unisex 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers (Were $70)

These Supergas are my favorite vacation sneakers because they go with everything (and are so easy to clean).

Sojos Polarized Narrow Square Cateye Sunglasses for Women Retro Trendy Driving Glasses Sj2169 With Black Frame/grey Lens
SOJOS
Polarized Narrow Square Cateye Sunglasses (Were $20)

Black sunnies are a must-have in my capsule wardrobe.

Amazon Essentials Women's Linen Blend Drawstring Relaxed Fit Wide Leg Pant (available in Plus Size), Bright White, Small
Amazon Essentials
Women's Linen Blend Drawstring Relaxed Fit Wide Leg Pants (Were $25)

Linen pants are perfect for any warm-weather locale.

Circus Ny by Sam Edelman Women's Olana Flat Sandal, Black Patent, 8
Circus NY by Sam Edelman
Olana Flat Sandals (Were $70)

These sandals will go with everything.

Havaianas Top Flip Flops for Unisex - Summer Style Sandals - Black, 9/10w - 7/8m
Havaianas
Flip Flops (Were $18)

Havaianas flip-flops are my favorite throw-on-and-go shoe (and they're half-off).

Hanes Men's 3-Pack A-Shirt, White, X-Large
Hanes
Men's 3-Pack A-Shirt (Was $11)

If Kendall Jenner likes these tanks, they're good enough for me.

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Spf 50 Invisible Sun Protection for Face - Broad Spectrum Face Sunscreen + Makeup-Gripping Primer - Weightless, Scentless, Oil Free - for All Skin Types - 1.7 Fl Oz
Supergoop!
Unseen Sunscreen SPF 50 Invisible Sun Protection for Face (Was $38)

This cult-favorite sunscreen is top-rated for a reason.

Jergens Natural Glow +firming Self Tanner Body Lotion, Medium to Deep Skin Tone, Sunless Tanning Moisturizer With Collagen and Elastin, Helps to Visibly Reduce Cellulite, 7.5 Oz, Pack of 2
Jergens
Natural Glow +firming Self Tanner Body Lotion (Was $24)

Get your base tan going with this self-tanner.

La Roche Posay Anthelios 50 Mineral Tinted Ultra Light Sunscreen Fluid 50ml/1.7oz
La Roche-Posay
Anthelios 50 Mineral Tinted Ultra Light Sunscreen Fluid (Was $40)

This French pharmacy staple is surprisingly on-sale.

Reebok Club C 85 Vintage Tennis Sneakers, Casual White Womens Shoes, Chalk/alabaster/glen Green, 8
Reebok
Club C 85 Vintage Tennis Sneakers (Were $85)

You can never go wrong with a pair of cool white sneakers.

Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil, Concentrated High Shine Oil, Heat Protectant, Visibly Smooths & Softens Hair, Added Color Vibrancy, Up to 72 Hour Frizz Control, for All Hair Types, 1 Fl Oz
Olaplex
No. 7 Bonding Oil (Was $30)

Keep your hair looking healthy with this best-ever hair oil.

Opi Nail Lacquer Funny Bunny | Sheer Soft White Crème Chip Resistant Nail Polish | Vegan, Fast Drying, Streak Free
OPI
Nail Lacquer in "Funny Bunny" (Was $12)

Get your nude manicures and pedicures in check with this iconic shade.

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer and Styler With Improved Motor – Easy Salon-Style Blowouts – Less Frizz, More Shine, and Reduced Heat Damage, for All Hair Types and Lengths (black)
REVLON
One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer and Styler With Improved Motor (Was $40)

This blow dryer brush takes the work out of making your hair look amazing on vacation.

Saie Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Illuminator - Luminizer and Makeup Primer for Glowing Skin - Enriched With Vitamin C + Hydrating Squalane Oil - Warmglow (1 Oz)
Saie
Saie Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Illuminator (Was $29)

On vacation, I ditch foundation for this luminous base product.

Franco Sarto Womens Loran Slide Sandal Natural Beige Stretch Raffia 7m
Franco Sarto
Loran Slide Sandals (Were $110)

Pack these for a fun night out.

Adidas Women's Vl Court 3.0 Sneaker
adidas
VL Court 3.0 Sneakers (Were $74)

These Adidas sneakers will never not be cool.

Mighty Patch™ Original Patch From Hero Cosmetics – the #1 Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch for Shrinking Zits and Whiteheads in 1 Use; Nighttime Spot Stickers for Face and Skin (36 Count)
Mighty Patch
Original Patch (Was $13)

If you get a post-plane breakout (it happens!) these pimple patches are here to save you.

Zaful Women Strapless Ribbed High Cut Bandeau Bikini Lace Up 2 Pieces Swimwear(0-Pink,s)
ZAFUL
Zaful Women Strapless Ribbed High Cut Bandeau Bikini (Was $40)

This bright pink bikini will make you look even more tan.

Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.