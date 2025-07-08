These Surprisingly Chic Amazon Finds Are Coming With Me on Vacation
I have to be honest with you—even as I write this, my mind keeps drifting to the vacations I’ll be taking in the coming weeks. The second half of my summer is filled with quick trips and weekend getaways, so I’m shopping for all my vacation essentials during Amazon Prime Day 2025. The discounts are, in short, too good to pass up.
In case you missed it, Amazon Prime Day has just started. Running until July 11—yes, it's four days this year—you can find deals up to 40 percent off on thousands of products across nearly every category. That means you can get everything—including affordable bikinis, cute summer shoes, stylish sunglasses, and plenty of easy, fashionable basics—at lower prices. Plus, there are some celeb-approved picks here, including Kate Middleton's favorite Supergas and Kendall Jenner's under-$10 tank tops.
Browsing through countless deals can be overwhelming, so I did the hard work for you. Here, I’ve curated the perfect ready-to-go weekender bag that you can buy all at once. I found everything you need, down to the unsexy essentials like an Apple AirTag—I wouldn't want you to lose your luggage after packing it.
The Best Deals We've Found (So Far)
- Best All-Vacation Essential: Apple AirTag (Was $29), $20
- Best Vacation-Ready Fashion Find: Levi's 501 Mid Thigh Shorts (Were $60), $29
- Best Vacation-Ready Beauty Find: Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 50 Invisible Sun Protection for Face (Was $38), $30
- Best Vacation Fragrance: PHLUR Coconut Skin Body Mist (Was $38), $30.
Linen pants are perfect for any warm-weather locale.
Havaianas flip-flops are my favorite throw-on-and-go shoe (and they're half-off).
If Kendall Jenner likes these tanks, they're good enough for me.
Get your base tan going with this self-tanner.
This French pharmacy staple is surprisingly on-sale.
You can never go wrong with a pair of cool white sneakers.
Get your nude manicures and pedicures in check with this iconic shade.
This blow dryer brush takes the work out of making your hair look amazing on vacation.
