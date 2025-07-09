I need to be honest about two facts before I proceed. Firstly, I never really took my in-shower routine seriously. Secondly, I’m skipping out on many Amazon Prime Day 2025 deals. I might be a shopping editor, but my budget isn’t as unlimited as my wish list. However, I am making a rare exception for Cyklar’s Amazon Prime Day deals.

The brand, which was founded by longtime content creator Claudia Sulewski in 2023, has quickly become my go-to. It started when I tested the Cyklar’s perfume oils when they launched earlier this year. I made quick work of stocking up on its luxe body washes, body creams, and vitamin C-enriched body oils immediately after.

Everything in the range is priced at less than $50 at full price, but you can score much of the range for less than $25 right now during Amazon Prime Day. The four-day sale event is offering deals on thousands of beauty products—from pricey devices to affordable summer beauty finds and nail products—from July 8 through July 11, and these are the only deals I’m shopping this year.

But don’t just take it from me—several members of Marie Claire’s editorial team are obsessed with products from the range. Keep scrolling to shop every single Cyklar product that’s on sale right now. Your shower routine will thank you.

Shop Cyklar's On-Sale Body Washes

I didn't realize the true power of a great body wash until I tried this formula. It's oily and slippy in texture—but that's a good thing. I know this body wash is good because my husband has actively asked me to replenish our supply every time we're running low.

Shop Cyklar's On-Sale Body Creams

I'm not sure how the brand does it, but the body creams magically sink into the skin without leaving a sticky residue or greasy feel. And despite being richly scented, the fragrance isn't overpowering or irritating. "I’ve always despised putting on body lotion, but this is the one formula I actually enjoy applying," gushes Associate Commerce Editor Brooke Knappenberger.

Shop Cyklar's On-Sale Perfume Oils

I own every single one of these perfume oils, so I can confidently say they're the true hero product for me. I was worried the oil texture would transfer to my clothes (it doesn't), or that it wouldn't be as long-lasting as the others in my collection. Instead, it's the longest-lasting scent I own currently. I love to stack the Sacred Santal range from body wash to perfume oil, but I also love how it smells layered with other fragrances. My current favorite combination is a mix of Sacred Santal and Cedar Supreme.

Shop Cyklar's On-Sale Body OIls

"The Vitamin C body oils are the next step in my Cyklar body-care routine, especially when I want to smell like the body wash that I used in the shower," says Beauty Writer Ariel Baker. "Applying the oil in the same scent locks in the unexpectedly complex fragrance notes that make the products such a treat to use, and the glow they leave behind is next level. Most importantly, they don’t make my skin feel overly sticky."

