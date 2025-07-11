I don't mean to alarm you, but there are fewer than 24 hours before Amazon Prime Day 2025 officially ends on July 11. Have you refreshed your minimalist wardrobe with the best fashion basics deals yet? Or have you picked up your favorite discounted summer beauty products? If not, don't fret—navigating the thousands of Prime Day clothing, shoes, and beauty deals can be overwhelming. That's why I'm sharing my curated selection of the best last-chance deals worth adding to your cart before Prime Day is over.

Ahead, I've rounded up the can't-miss deals of Amazon Prime Day across every major category. There are summer travel essentials like linen pants, matching sets, and my favorite-ever headphones for airplanes. I also included it-girl-approved summery shoes to hold you over for the rest of the season. On the beauty front, expect to find deals on nail polishes and beauty devices, as well as my holy-grail sunscreen and laser hair removal device.

Without further ado, see below for all of the Amazon Prime Day deals you don't want to miss. If you haven't filled up your cart just yet, I can practically guarantee you'll want to after seeing these picks.

Marie Claire's Favorite Amazon Prime Day Last Chance Deals

Last Chance Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals

Last Chance Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals

When Is Amazon Prime Day 2025?

This year's sale event started on July 8, however, Amazon Prime members were able to start saving on their purchases with early deals leading up to the sale.

How Long Do Amazon Prime Day Deals Last?

Amazon Prime Day 20225 runs from July 8 through July 11, making it twice as long as previous sale events.

When Is the Next Amazon Prime Day?

While we don't know the exact dates, Amazon typically holds two major sale events throughout the year—Amazon Prime Day occurs sometime in July, and Amazon "Big Deal Days" occurs later in the fall, usually in October.