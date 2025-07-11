Don’t Let Amazon Prime Day End Without Adding These 31 Must-Shop Deals to Your Cart

Can't-miss discounts on elevated basics, summer shoes, cult-favorite beauty buys, and more.

I don't mean to alarm you, but there are fewer than 24 hours before Amazon Prime Day 2025 officially ends on July 11. Have you refreshed your minimalist wardrobe with the best fashion basics deals yet? Or have you picked up your favorite discounted summer beauty products? If not, don't fret—navigating the thousands of Prime Day clothing, shoes, and beauty deals can be overwhelming. That's why I'm sharing my curated selection of the best last-chance deals worth adding to your cart before Prime Day is over.

Ahead, I've rounded up the can't-miss deals of Amazon Prime Day across every major category. There are summer travel essentials like linen pants, matching sets, and my favorite-ever headphones for airplanes. I also included it-girl-approved summery shoes to hold you over for the rest of the season. On the beauty front, expect to find deals on nail polishes and beauty devices, as well as my holy-grail sunscreen and laser hair removal device.

Without further ado, see below for all of the Amazon Prime Day deals you don't want to miss. If you haven't filled up your cart just yet, I can practically guarantee you'll want to after seeing these picks.

Marie Claire's Favorite Amazon Prime Day Last Chance Deals

Last Chance Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals

Suuksess Women Cotton Ribbed Tank Tops 2025 Boat Neck Sleevelss Basic Summer T Shirts (black, M)
SUUKSESS
Women Cotton Ribbed Tank Tops (Was $40)

This is the kind of elevated basic that takes your look to the next level.

Levi's Women's Classic Bootcut Jeans, Lapis Awe, 32 (us 14) R
Levi's
Women's Classic Bootcut Jeans (Were $60)

Classic bootcut jeans will never go out of style.

Cushionaire Voyage Cutout Strap Slides for Women, Slip on Summer Flats, Trendy Footwear, Comfortable Vacation Style Sandals for Women 2025, Black 6
CUSHIONAIRE
Voyage Cutout Strap Slides (Were $65)

I'm convinced you could wear these slide sandals with everything in your summer wardrobe.

Julunar Silk Like Head Scarf for Women - Satin Large Hair Scarves - 35" Square Silk Hair Wrap for Sleeping With Gift Packed
Julunar
Silk Like Head Scarf for Women (Was $14)

Silk scarves are the It-girl accessory at the moment.

Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones - Personalized Spatial Audio, Usb-C Lossless Audio, Apple & Android Compatibility, Up to 40 Hours Battery Life - Black
Beats
Studio Pro - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones (Were $350)

These headphones were a personal Amazon Prime Day purchase that may be the best deal I've spotted of the entire sale event. Not only is the sound quality incredible, but I'm obsessed with being able to easily switch between the two listening modes, Noise Canceling and Transparency.

Hanes Boys' Tank Undershirt, Ecosmart Cotton Shirt, Multiple Packs Available, White, Small
Hanes
Boys' Ecosmart Cotton Tank Undershirt 5-Pack (Was $11)

These are the exact white tank tops Kendall Jenner loves.

Duyang Womens Cotton Linen Palazzo Pants Drawstring Elastic Waist Casual Wide Leg Trousers With Pockets(black,l)
Duyang
Womens Cotton Linen Palazzo Pants (Were $33)

Prepare to wear these easy-going linen pants all summer long.

Amazon Essentials Women's Regular-Fit Long-Sleeve Button-Down Poplin Shirt, Lilac White Variegated Stripe, Large
Amazon Essentials
Women's Regular-Fit Long-Sleeve Button-Down Poplin Shirt (Was $17)

With how many ways you can style this button-down shirt, it's well worth adding to your cart.

Anrabess Womens 2025 Summer Casual Maxi Dress a Line Tiered Flowy Short Sleeve Crewneck T Shirt Beach Travel Long Dresses Black Small
ANRABESS
Womens 2025 Summer Casual Maxi Dress (Was $35)

This summer dress would be so easy to throw on with sandals.

Clarks Women's Annadel Eirwyn Wedge Sandal, Sand Nubuck, 7 Wide
Clarks
Women's Annadel Eirwyn Wedge Sandals (Were $95)

These cute wedges fit summer's boho fashion trend to a T.

Anrabess Womens Sleeveless High Neck Tank Tops Fashion Summer Casual Basic Slim Fit Ribbed Racerback Top Shirt Clothes Black-L
ANRABESS
Womens Sleeveless High Neck Tank Top (Was $15)

You can never have too many staple tank tops.

Levi's Women's 501 Mid Thigh Short, (new) Multiple Choice
Levi's
Women's 501 Mid Thigh Shorts (Were $70)

Denim shorts are a summer must-have.

Anrabess Women 2 Piece Lounge Sets Summer Casual Knit Sweater Vest Pant Set Beach Vacation Airport Outfits Clothes Apricot X-Large
ANRABESS
Women 2 Piece Lounge Set (Was $50)

Wear this loungewear set to the airport to stay comfortable and stylish.

Sebowel Women Satin Maxi Long Skirt Silk Side Tie a Line Swing Midi Skirt Elegant Flowy Ruffle Pleated Cocktail Party Skirts, Brown, L
SEBOWEL
Women Satin Maxi Long Skirt (Was $24)

This silky skirt comes in so many pretty colors that I wouldn't blame you if you picked up more than one.

Crocs Unisex Stomp Fisherman Sandal Chalk Men's 4, Women's 6 Medium
Crocs
Unisex Stomp Fisherman Sandals (Were $70)

How cool are these fisherman sandals?

Coach Suede Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39, B4/sand
Coach
Suede Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39 (Was $495)

If this bag is good enough for Bella Hadid, it's good enough for me.

Last Chance Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, Berry: Nourishing Overnight Lip Treatment With Vitamin C, Shea & Murumuru Butter for Hydrating Dry, Flaky Lips
LANEIGE
Lip Sleeping Mask (Was $24)

If you want dreamy, soft lips, this lip mask, loved by plenty of A-listers, belongs in your cart. A tiny dab goes a long way, so this jar will last you quite a while.

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Spf 50 Invisible Sun Protection for Face - Broad Spectrum Face Sunscreen + Makeup-Gripping Primer - Weightless, Scentless, Oil Free - for All Skin Types - 1.7 Fl Oz
Supergoop!
Unseen Sunscreen Spf 50 (Was $38)

Now’s the best time to stock up on year-round staples like sunscreen. I highly recommend picking up one (or two!) bottles of this cult-favorite formula for its invisible look and feel.

Shark Hd430 Flexstyle Air Styling & Drying System, Powerful Hair Dryer Brush & Multi-Styler With Auto-Wrap Curlers, Paddle Brush, Oval Brush, Concentrator Attachment, Stone
Shark
Hd430 Flexstyle Air Styling & Drying System (Was $350)

If your skills in hair styling are lacking, you need the Shark Flexstyle in your life. It makes doing a variety of styles, from voluminous curls to sleek blowouts, as easy as can be.

Ulike Laser Hair Removal Device Air 10 Ipl Gift for Women and Men, Ice Cool and Permanent Hair Reduction for Nearly Painless, Dual Lights, Skin Sensor & Ushr Mode Hair Removal in 10mins From Home
Ulike
Laser Hair Removal Device Air 10 (Was $399)

One of the best upgrades you can make to your beauty routine is by investing in this laser hair device. Our tester used this device for 10 weeks and says, "Hair growth overall starts to slow down and return more gradually, and by week 10, it has essentially stopped growing in my underarm area, returning very slowly on my bikini line and legs."

Essie Nail Polish, Ballet French Manicure Kit, a Sheer Pink and a White Nail Polish, 8-Free Vegan, 1 Kit
essie
Nail Polish, Ballet French Manicure Kit (Was $18)

Two neutral nail polish colors for the price of one is a steal in my book.

Kitsch Metal French Hair Pin for Women - Elegant Hair Accessories for Women, Ideal for Buns & French Twist, Designed for a Secure, Comfortable Fit - 1pc Gold
Kitsch
Metal French Hair Pin for Women (Was $10)

The coolest girls I know are wearing French hairpins instead of claw clips this summer.

Medicube Zero Pore Pads 2.0, Dual-Textured Facial Toner Pads for Exfoliation and Pore Care With 4.5% Aha Lactic Acid & 0.45% Bha Salicylic Acid, Ideal for All Skin Types, Korean Skin Care (70 Units)
medicube
Zero Pore Pads 2.0 (Were $31)

Pesky blackheads are no match for these exfoliating pads. With a blend of AHAs and BHAs, these pads slough away dead skin cells, excess oil, and grime for tighter, cleaner pores.

Jergens Natural Glow +firming Self Tanner Body Lotion, Fair to Medium Skin Tone, Sunless Tanning Moisturizer With Collagen and Elastin. Helps to Visibly Reduce Cellulite, 7.5 Fl Oz
Jergens
Natural Glow +firming Self Tanner Body Lotion (Was $12)

In 2025, we’re only tanning the safe way. Use this fan-favorite gradual self-tanner for a natural, hydrated glow. It gets bonus points for its firming formula, too.

La Roche Posay Anthelios 50 Mineral Tinted Ultra Light Sunscreen Fluid 50ml/1.7oz
La Roche-Posay
Anthelios 50 Mineral Tinted Ultra Light Sunscreen Fluid (Was $40)

When you’re in need of a little more coverage, this tinted sunscreen will do the trick. It covers dark spots and pigmentation, all while offering SPF 50 sun protection.

Briogeo Style + Treat Yuzu + Plum Oil Sleek Stick, Vegan Wax Hair Stick, Non-Greasy, Travel-Friendly, Tames Flyaways, Styling Stick for All Hair Types, Vegan, Cruelty-Free, 0.5 Oz
Briogeo
Style + Treat Yuzu + Plum Oil Sleek Stick (Was $23)

I can’t believe there was a time I was doing my slicked-back buns without this styling stick. It smooths down flyaways and baby hairs while creating shine for a cool-girl updo.

Wonderskin Wonder Blading Lip Stain Peel Off Masque - Long Lasting, Waterproof and Transfer Proof Nude Lip Tint, Matte Finish Peel Off Lip Stain (whimsical Masque)
Wonderskin
Wonder Blading Lip Stain Peel Off Masque (Was $22)

This lip stain is a staple in the soft glam morning routine of MC’s beauty editor, Siena Gagliano, so naturally, it’s going in my cart.

Beauty of Joseon Daily Relief Sunscreen for Face Sun Moisturizing With Broad Spectrum Spf 40 Korean Sunscreen Skincare 50ml, 1.69 Fl.oz
Beauty of Joseon
Daily Relief Sunscreen (Was $18)

Korean sunscreens are, in my humble opinion, far superior to other formulas. This one blends in seamlessly and feels more like a lightweight moisturizer than anything else.

Igk Good Behavior Spirulina Protein Smoothing Spray | Frizz Control + Heat Protectant | Vegan + Cruelty Free | 5.6 Oz
IGK
Good Behavior Spirulina Protein Smoothing Spray (Was $38)

If you want the look of a keratin treatment without actually have to sit in a salon, this is the haircare spray you need. It smooths hair and gives strands a mirror-like shine, plus offers heat protection.

Cyklar Sensorial Body Wash. Sacred Santal Hydrating Cleanser With Moisture Locking Multi-Oil Complex, Sodium Pca and Glycerin. Nourishing Shower Gel for Women and Men, 16.5 Fl Oz Luxury Bodywash
Cyklar
Sensorial Body Wash in Sacred Santal (Was $35)

This Cyklar body wash is the only thing Fashion E-Commerce Editor Julia Marzovilla considered buying on Prime Day.

When Is Amazon Prime Day 2025?

This year's sale event started on July 8, however, Amazon Prime members were able to start saving on their purchases with early deals leading up to the sale.

How Long Do Amazon Prime Day Deals Last?

Amazon Prime Day 20225 runs from July 8 through July 11, making it twice as long as previous sale events.

When Is the Next Amazon Prime Day?

While we don't know the exact dates, Amazon typically holds two major sale events throughout the year—Amazon Prime Day occurs sometime in July, and Amazon "Big Deal Days" occurs later in the fall, usually in October.

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.