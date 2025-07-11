Don’t Let Amazon Prime Day End Without Adding These 31 Must-Shop Deals to Your Cart
Can't-miss discounts on elevated basics, summer shoes, cult-favorite beauty buys, and more.
I don't mean to alarm you, but there are fewer than 24 hours before Amazon Prime Day 2025 officially ends on July 11. Have you refreshed your minimalist wardrobe with the best fashion basics deals yet? Or have you picked up your favorite discounted summer beauty products? If not, don't fret—navigating the thousands of Prime Day clothing, shoes, and beauty deals can be overwhelming. That's why I'm sharing my curated selection of the best last-chance deals worth adding to your cart before Prime Day is over.
Ahead, I've rounded up the can't-miss deals of Amazon Prime Day across every major category. There are summer travel essentials like linen pants, matching sets, and my favorite-ever headphones for airplanes. I also included it-girl-approved summery shoes to hold you over for the rest of the season. On the beauty front, expect to find deals on nail polishes and beauty devices, as well as my holy-grail sunscreen and laser hair removal device.
Without further ado, see below for all of the Amazon Prime Day deals you don't want to miss. If you haven't filled up your cart just yet, I can practically guarantee you'll want to after seeing these picks.
Marie Claire's Favorite Amazon Prime Day Last Chance Deals
- Best Top Deal: SUUKSESS Women Cotton Ribbed Tank Tops (Was $40), Now $15
- Best Denim Deal: Levi's Women's Classic Bootcut Jeans (Were $60), Now $29
- Best Sandals Deal: Cushionaire Voyage Cutout Strap Slides (Were $65), Now $38
- Best Accessory Deal: Julunar Silk Like Head Scarf for Women (Was $14), Now $10
- Best Dress Deal: ANRABESS Womens 2025 Summer Casual Maxi Dress (Was $35), Now $22
- Best Travel Essential Deal: Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones (Were $350), Now $170
- Best Makeup Deal: Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask (Was $24), Now $17
- Best Skincare Deal: Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 50 (Was $38), Now $30
- Best Hair Care Deal: Shark HD430 FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System (Was $350), Now $249
- Best Beauty Device Deal: Ulike Laser Hair Removal Device Air 10 (Was $399), Now $259
Last Chance Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals
Silk scarves are the It-girl accessory at the moment.
These headphones were a personal Amazon Prime Day purchase that may be the best deal I've spotted of the entire sale event. Not only is the sound quality incredible, but I'm obsessed with being able to easily switch between the two listening modes, Noise Canceling and Transparency.
These are the exact white tank tops Kendall Jenner loves.
With how many ways you can style this button-down shirt, it's well worth adding to your cart.
This summer dress would be so easy to throw on with sandals.
These cute wedges fit summer's boho fashion trend to a T.
You can never have too many staple tank tops.
Wear this loungewear set to the airport to stay comfortable and stylish.
If this bag is good enough for Bella Hadid, it's good enough for me.
Last Chance Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals
If your skills in hair styling are lacking, you need the Shark Flexstyle in your life. It makes doing a variety of styles, from voluminous curls to sleek blowouts, as easy as can be.
One of the best upgrades you can make to your beauty routine is by investing in this laser hair device. Our tester used this device for 10 weeks and says, "Hair growth overall starts to slow down and return more gradually, and by week 10, it has essentially stopped growing in my underarm area, returning very slowly on my bikini line and legs."
Two neutral nail polish colors for the price of one is a steal in my book.
The coolest girls I know are wearing French hairpins instead of claw clips this summer.
In 2025, we’re only tanning the safe way. Use this fan-favorite gradual self-tanner for a natural, hydrated glow. It gets bonus points for its firming formula, too.
When you’re in need of a little more coverage, this tinted sunscreen will do the trick. It covers dark spots and pigmentation, all while offering SPF 50 sun protection.
I can’t believe there was a time I was doing my slicked-back buns without this styling stick. It smooths down flyaways and baby hairs while creating shine for a cool-girl updo.
This lip stain is a staple in the soft glam morning routine of MC’s beauty editor, Siena Gagliano, so naturally, it’s going in my cart.
Korean sunscreens are, in my humble opinion, far superior to other formulas. This one blends in seamlessly and feels more like a lightweight moisturizer than anything else.
This Cyklar body wash is the only thing Fashion E-Commerce Editor Julia Marzovilla considered buying on Prime Day.
When Is Amazon Prime Day 2025?
This year's sale event started on July 8, however, Amazon Prime members were able to start saving on their purchases with early deals leading up to the sale.
How Long Do Amazon Prime Day Deals Last?
Amazon Prime Day 20225 runs from July 8 through July 11, making it twice as long as previous sale events.
When Is the Next Amazon Prime Day?
While we don't know the exact dates, Amazon typically holds two major sale events throughout the year—Amazon Prime Day occurs sometime in July, and Amazon "Big Deal Days" occurs later in the fall, usually in October.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.