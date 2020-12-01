Billie Eilish easily shut down her body shamers, who attacked after a photo of Eilish wearing a tank top went viral in October.

"People were like, ‘Damn, Billie got fat!' And I’m like, 'Nope, this is how I look, you’ve just never seen it before!'" she said in her annual Vanity Fair interview.

"I love having kids relate to me and tell me that I make them feel comfortable in their bodies," she continued. "If I can do anything, I want to do that."

Because the internet is terrible, Billie Eilish was cruelly body shamed in October, when she was photographed in a tank top and shorts—a rarity for Eilish, who typically wears baggy outfits specifically to avoid comments on her body. (In a 2019 Calvin Klein ad, she explained, "I never want the world to know everything about me. I mean, that’s why I wear big baggy clothes: Nobody can have an opinion, because they haven’t seen what’s underneath, you know?)

Well, Eilish easily and succinctly dismissed her body shamers in her annual interview with Vanity Fair, in which she answers the same questions each year. Asked what the biggest rumor about her is, Eilish responded, "There’s this picture of me like, running from my car to my brother’s front door on like a 110 degree day in a tank top. And people were like, ‘Damn, Billie got fat!' And I’m like, 'Nope, this is how I look, you’ve just never seen it before!' So that’s the most current one, but whatever."

Eilish was also asked whether she thought her "messaging on body image" had a positive impact—and her response was extremely lovely. "I love having kids relate to me and tell me that I make them feel comfortable in their bodies," she said. "If I can do anything, I want to do that."

