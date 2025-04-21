No, Tyla's Coachella Outfit Wasn't Supposed to Reference Britney Spears
When fans began speculating about her mood board, she set the record straight.
Reboot culture has reached an all-time high. Television shows and movies are pretty much all remakes, and on the red carpet, outfits are copied from iconic looks that came before. (Zendaya dressed as Cher, Margot Robbie channeling vintage Barbie, Sabrina Carpenter as Madonna, etc.) No wonder when Tyla graced Coachella's stage over the weekend, fans immediately began speculating her outfit had something to do with the legendary Princess of Pop, Miss Britney Spears.
On April 18, the "Water" singer performed for the second time at the iconic Indio music festival. She was dressed for the Colorado Desert heat in an underwire bra and micro shorts—this year's standard Coachella uniform. Though there were undoubtedly dozens of girlies in the crowd wearing similar 'fits, hers left the entire internet talking.
Tyla wore a green printed mesh bra and a pair of teeny-tiny denim shorts, which she folded down at the waist to further emphasize their low-rise cut. The cheeky bottoms were lined with beaded fringe, feather-like tassels, and silver safety pins. She continued this energy with a silver body chain-necklace hybrid that was dripping with teardrop-shaped gems.
With the water droplet-inspired jewels, one could easily assume Tyla's costume was a tribute to her hit song, "Water." But many associated it with a different pop star entirely. Droves of fans took to the internet to confidently compare the 'fit to one of Britney Spears's most famous on-stage looks.
For her historic performance at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards, Spears stepped out in a green chiffon bra and a pair of short-shorts, which were embellished heavily with scarves and fringe.
More than two decades later, Tyla's outfit certainly could be an intentional tribute—both looks were worn during career-making performances and shared several key garments. But according to her, this was no reboot.
On April 20, the star responded to a fan theory on X, which claimed her look was "inspired by the icon Britney Spears." The pop star wrote back: "Love her but I just thought the outfit was fly…no inspo." Her usual stylists, Lee Trigg and Ron Hartleben, haven't commented on her Coachella mood board yet.
No inspo, no shade—just two stylish stars in their element.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
