Miley Cyrus has lived through many fashion eras—each one more chaotic than the last. But the new look she's been curating is easily the most shocking of all, because it's just so... normal?

After two decades spent serving up some of the most singular fashion money can buy (the Disney Channel layers, the teddy bear onesie, and so on), the only thing Cyrus could do to shock me is wear jeans and a button down. And that's exactly what she did.

Cyrus has been all over New York City this week, promoting her upcoming album Something Beautiful. In doing so, she's served several consecutive looks that all share the same general format. Gone are the days of chandelier bras and nipple pasties—instead, the "Jaded" singer has been reaching for fashion's most-worn outfit combinations. (Plus, a fresh set of microbangs.)

The pop star kicked off her east-coast stint on April 21, with a casual, all-black 'fit. She wore an eyelash tank and wide-leg cargo pants from Khaite, a quiet luxury staple. In typical Miley fashion, she still accessorized with a few edgy add-ons: chunky Rick Owens sandals and a pair of oversized Bottega Veneta sunglasses.

Miley Cyrus wore a Khaite tank and cargo pants to promote her new album. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her unusually laid-back look was an early indicator of outfits to come, because as the week went on, Cyrus only leaned further into this aesthetic. The following day, she popped out wearing a striped poplin dress shirt and simple black trousers.

She donned another pair of oversize sunnies in addition, but traded her punky sandals for sleek pointed-toe pumps. The outfit was corporate-inspired, to say the least.

The next day, she stepped out in chill workwear staples. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This brings us to April 23 when Cyrus stepped out once more in a startlingly understated outfit. She riffed off Tuesday's look, wearing a second pinstriped button-down (sheer, by Khaite) styled over a white tank and baggy, light-wash jeans. Both her accessories—sunglasses and square-toe moto boots—were all-black, to match.

On April 23, Cyrus was seen again, in a button-down and baggy jeans. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The star's demure aesthetic only feels like a style-180 now. By the time she completes a week's worth of low-key outfits, Miley Cyrus fans (like me) will be more than used to the new look.