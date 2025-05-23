Miley Cyrus Wears an NSFW Net Dress Straight Off Alaïa's Fall 2025 Runway

She's in her Alaïa era.

miley cyrus wears a net alaïa dress on the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
(Image credit: ABC)
Miley Cyrus is firmly in her Alaïa era. The pop star hard-launched a new glam-rock aesthetic, which coincides with her upcoming album. In doing so, she also began a relationship with Alaïa, the Rihanna-loved designer label responsible for much of her Something Beautiful wardrobe.

Cyrus has been sporting various Alaïa designs for weeks now, having worn the brand at the 2025 Met Gala and several times throughout her stylish Parisian press tour. Now that she's ramping up her public appearances, in anticipation of her record's release next week, she's back on her Alaïa beat.

On Thrusday, May 22, the "Used to Be Young" singer was a guest star on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! She tapped her favorite brand for the cable show, donning a sheer dress made of loosely-woven black netting. The webbed design featured chunky crochet detailing at each shoulder, giving it a distinct runway feel.

miley cyrus wears a net alaïa dress on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

For a May 22 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Miley Cyrus wore a net Alaïa dress.

(Image credit: ABC)

The look actually was straight off Alaïa's runway. It debuted in March, during their Fall 2025 Paris Fashion Week show—albeit with a more risqué styling. The model who wore it went braless beneath the see-through piece, wearing only a pair of black leggings for coverage.

a model wears a net dress in Alaïa fall 2025 runway show

The piece debuted on Alaïa's Fall 2025 runway in March.

(Image credit: Alaïa)

Cyrus's styling was only slightly more demure. The singer also wore leggings, but added a black bandeau-style bra underneath to make the NSFW garment feel more late-night television friendly.

miley cyrus wears a net alaïa dress on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Miley layered the sheer garment over leggings and a black bandeau bra.

(Image credit: ABC)

Her sartorial tribute didn't end there, because earlier that day, Cyrus arrived to ABC studios wearing a second Alaïa runway piece. She sported a plush shearling jacket from the same collection, the likes of which have yet hit stores. Cyrus wore hers with a velvety pleated dress in a rich shade of eggplant.

miley cyrus wears a net alaïa dress on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Cyrus wore another design that day, styling an Alaïa fur coat with a velvet dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Something Beautiful is absolutely right.

