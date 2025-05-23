Miley Cyrus Wears an NSFW Net Dress Straight Off Alaïa's Fall 2025 Runway
She's in her Alaïa era.
Miley Cyrus is firmly in her Alaïa era. The pop star hard-launched a new glam-rock aesthetic, which coincides with her upcoming album. In doing so, she also began a relationship with Alaïa, the Rihanna-loved designer label responsible for much of her Something Beautiful wardrobe.
Cyrus has been sporting various Alaïa designs for weeks now, having worn the brand at the 2025 Met Gala and several times throughout her stylish Parisian press tour. Now that she's ramping up her public appearances, in anticipation of her record's release next week, she's back on her Alaïa beat.
On Thrusday, May 22, the "Used to Be Young" singer was a guest star on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! She tapped her favorite brand for the cable show, donning a sheer dress made of loosely-woven black netting. The webbed design featured chunky crochet detailing at each shoulder, giving it a distinct runway feel.
The look actually was straight off Alaïa's runway. It debuted in March, during their Fall 2025 Paris Fashion Week show—albeit with a more risqué styling. The model who wore it went braless beneath the see-through piece, wearing only a pair of black leggings for coverage.
Cyrus's styling was only slightly more demure. The singer also wore leggings, but added a black bandeau-style bra underneath to make the NSFW garment feel more late-night television friendly.
Her sartorial tribute didn't end there, because earlier that day, Cyrus arrived to ABC studios wearing a second Alaïa runway piece. She sported a plush shearling jacket from the same collection, the likes of which have yet hit stores. Cyrus wore hers with a velvety pleated dress in a rich shade of eggplant.
Something Beautiful is absolutely right.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
