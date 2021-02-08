Prince Harry will return to the U.K. for a series of royal events this summer.

Meghan Markle is unlikely to attend as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It seems easier at this moment for Harry to do the trip solo. But it is not Meghan’s intention to snub the family. If COVID wasn’t a factor, she would be there," royal expert Omid Scobie explained.

Prince Harry is expected to return to the U.K. this summer for a slew of royal events, among them Prince Philip's 100th birthday celebrations, the unveiling of Kensington Palace's Princess Diana statue, and Trooping the Colour. Meghan Markle, however, is unlikely to make the trip—and she's got a very good reason to stay in the U.S. According to royal expert Omid Scobie, the Duchess of Sussex won't attend due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related travel restrictions.

Speaking to OK!, Scobie explained, "Neither Meghan or Harry have been vaccinated and travel plans are still very much up in the air. Meghan wouldn’t want to be away from Archie and it would be very tricky to factor a small child into their travels with all the restrictions that could potentially be in place."

"It seems easier at this moment for Harry to do the trip solo. But it is not Meghan’s intention to snub the family. If COVID wasn’t a factor, she would be there," Scobie added.

The Finding Freedom author also noted that Harry and Meghan have maintained a close relationship with the Queen, while the monarch has a special bond with baby Archie Harrison. "No matter what has happened, the Queen will always remain close to Harry and Meghan," Scobie said. "She has a very special relationship with Archie and due to them all living in Windsor, was one of the royals to spend the most time with him as a baby."

"Archie loves being on Zoom calls with the family and the Queen has been enjoying those throughout lockdown," the royal expert noted. "I’m sure Meghan will send the Queen some gorgeous flowers for her birthday and also get Archie to help her with the card."

"Meghan and Harry feel very sad about the time that the Queen, Philip and Prince Charles have spent without seeing Archie due to the pandemic," Scobie shared.

