Kate Middleton Is "Disappointed" After Being Forced to "Abruptly" Cancel Royal Ascot Appearance

Royal fans had likely been looking forward to seeing Kate Middleton's Royal Ascot outfit for 2025. However, the Princess of Wales has "abruptly" canceled her previously planned appearance at Royal Ascot, and Prince William is now attending the event without his wife. Plus, Kensington Palace referenced Kate's cancer diagnosis in their statement.

Royal editor for The Sunday Times, Roya Nikkhah, shared news of Kate's cancellation on X, writing, "The Princess of Wales will now not attend Royal Ascot today with the Prince of Wales as expected. Royal sources say the princess is 'disappointed' not to attend but has to find the right balance as she continues her recovery from cancer and a phased return to full duties."

The cancellation was so sudden that Princess Kate's attendance had been confirmed by Royal Ascot officials just 30 minutes prior to Kensington Palace's announcement, via the Daily Mail. Instead, Prince William was photographed arriving at the glitzy event without his wife.

Prince William at Royal Ascot on June 18, 2025, without Princess Kate. (Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Image)

Kate's mother, Carole Middleton, was also in attendance on June 18, and was seen spending time with Kate's brother James Middleton, and his wife Alizee Thevenet.

Princess Kate announced in September 2024 that she'd completed preventative chemotherapy treatment following her cancer diagnosis earlier in the year. Since then, the Princess of Wales has made a gradual return to her official royal duties, but as noted by Kensington Palace's announcement, she is continuing to adjust to her new normal.

Prince William and Kate Middleton at Ascot Racecourse on June 17, 2022. (Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Former royal butler Grant Harrold , speaking on behalf of Spin Genie , gave some insight into what Royal Ascot is really like for the Royal Family. " Queen Camilla is very much into horses," Harrold explained. "The King is, but I would say Camilla is more so, along with Princess Anne . If you're going to be taking advice on which horses, I would look at Camilla for a good tip."

Harrold served as King Charles's personal butler at Highgrove for more than 6 years, and said of The King, "Horse racing is a great tradition within the family—royals and horses go back centuries." He continued, "I'm sure [King Charles] won't be able to go to Ascot and not think of the late Queen, his mother. That was a huge highlight of her year."