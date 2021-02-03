Meghan Markle and Prince Harry chose the cutest photo for their official stationery.

Royal correspondence collector @gertsreplies shared one of their latest thank you cards on Instagram.

The Sussexes used a photo from their 2018 tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand for the card.

When it comes to choosing a photo for their official correspondence, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a difficult job, considering pretty much every snap of the couple is adorable. But they absolutely nailed it for their 2020 holiday thank you cards, selecting a snap taken during the Sussexes' 2018 tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand. The photo, similar to the one above, depicts Meghan sheltering her husband from the rain with an umbrella as he makes a speech in Dubbo, Australia.

Royal correspondence collector @gertsreplies shared a photo of the Sussexes' thank you card on Instagram, revealing the message inside on their accompanying blog. "Thank you for your thoughtful message. We appreciate your kind words and the time you have taken to write to us on this special occasion," the message reads. "Sending you our warmest wishes. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

The adorable photo on the card was taken amid a downpour in Dubbo, New South Wales, on October 17, 2018. As HuffPost reports, Meghan sheltered Harry with an umbrella as he delivered a speech on mental health and the importance of seeking help when struggling.

"You need to know that part of being strong and tough is having the courage to seek help when you need it," the Duke of Sussex said. "You must not silently suffer. You are all in this together."

"And, if I may speak personally, we are all in this together," he added. "Because asking for help was one of the best decisions that I ever made. You will be continually amazed at how life changes for the better."

