Tessa Thompson’s Braids Have Reignited My Love for Protective Styles

From Couture Week to Wimbledon, this hairstyle does it all.

Tessa Thompson in a slicked-back bun and strapless dress.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Ariel Baker's avatar
By
published
in News

Tessa Thompson is everything I’m trying to channel this summer. On July 11, the actress was photographed arriving at day 12 of Wimbledon, the illustrious annual tennis tournament held in London. A vision in black and white, everything from her chic strapless dress to her bow heels perfectly captured the kind of look I’m going for in this hot summer weather. The cherry on top? Her gorgeous goddess braids.

As is customary for the style, Thompson's hair was braided into traditional knotless box braids, with strands of loose, curly extensions woven throughout the length of each plait. She skipped any hair accessories or clips, letting an oversized pair of sunglasses and a gorgeous burgundy lip tint provide the pops of color in her ensemble.

Tessa Thompson wearing goddess braids.

Tessa Thompson arrives at day twelve of Wimbledon.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Goddess braids are the ultimate workhorse hairstyle—they're just as fitting for the office as they are for vacation. Thompson is a perfect case study in the style’s versatility: she wore the look to a slew of fashion week shows before jetting off to Wimbledon for a quick date with her partner, Brandon Green.

One of my favorite things about braids is that once they're installed, you can still pull off all the trending hairstyles of the moment. Bobs, lobs, buns—you name it, there’s a way to make it work with this protective style. I’m back in braids for the first time in a few months, and my maintenance routine has officially kicked into high gear to protect both the health of my scalp and the strands underneath. If you’re thinking about trying a style like Thompson’s, keep reading for the best products to help extend its longevity.

Eco Styler Braids & Beyond 5-N-1 Styling Foam 8oz
Eco Styler
Braids & Beyond Styling Foam

Mousse is your best friend when it comes to maintaining braids, especially after you wash them and don't want the plaits to appear too fuzzy.

Paddle Brush
Pattern by Tracee Ellis Ross
Paddle Brush

If I get goddess braids that have a lot more of the curly extensions than a typical version of the style, I make sure they don't get matted by using a paddle brush like this one and brushing them out daily.

Sunset Fields Petunia Claw Clip
Lele Sadoughi
Sunset Fields Petunia Claw Clip

One of my favorite ways to dress up my braids is to add fun accessories like this gorgeous claw clip.

Bisou Balm Sheer Matte Lipstick
Violette_FR
Bisou Balm

I won't be getting that gorgeous blotted lip that Thompson was wearing out of my head for the foreseeable future, and this lipstick gives a super similar vibe.

The Dry Oil De-Stress 3.4 Oz.
Natura Bissé
The Dry Oil De-Stress

That enviable glow on Thompson's body can be channeled by using one of my favorite body oils on the planet from Natura Bissé.

Ariel Baker
Ariel Baker
Beauty Writer

Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.

Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.

When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.