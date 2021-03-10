TRIGGER WARNING: The below story contains a description of suicidal ideation. This content may be triggering for some readers.

Sophie Turner shared a message of support after Meghan Markle spoke out about experiencing suicidal thoughts in her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Turner called out the people casting doubt on Meghan's painful experience, sharing a post from Instagram account @bekindmentalhealth.

"Meghan Markle probably isn't going to see your negative comments saying you don't believe that she was suicidal...but your friends and family who have been in the past will, and they'll never come to you for help," the post read.

Meghan Markle spoke candidly about the devastating toll her experience as a royal had on her mental health during her interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired on Sunday. The Duchess of Sussex discussed the racism she faced both from the royals and the media, as well as the total absence of support she received from "The Firm." "I just didn't want to be alive anymore," Meghan told Winfrey.

After Meghan's heartbreaking revelation, some took to social media to cruelly dispute her painful lived experience. Sophie Turner condemned said responses on her Instagram Story Tuesday, pointing out that while Meghan might not see their comments (though there's a chance she could!), their friends and family almost certainly would.

Turner shared a post from Instagram account @bekindmental health, which read, "Meghan Markle probably isn't going to see your negative comments saying you don't believe that she was suicidal...but your friends and family who have been in the past will, and they'll never come to you for help. Don't be that person." And just to make it very clear: Don't be the person who directs any other type of hate towards Meghan, either!

Speaking to Winfrey, Meghan said she experienced serious suicidal ideation during her time as a working royal. "I just didn't see a solution. I would sit up at night ... It was all happening just because I was breathing," she said. "I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry, especially, because I know how much loss he's suffered. But I knew if I didn't say it, I'd do it. And I just didn't want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought... I thought it would've solved everything for everyone."

Meghan said she spoke to "one of the most senior people" in "the institution" about seeking help, but was told doing so "wouldn't be good for the institution." Despite "begging" the palace's Human Resources department for support, they told her they were unable to help because she "was not a paid employee of the institution."

Happily, the Duchess of Sussex said her mental health has since dramatically improved, and urged others to speak out and seek help when needed. "My hope for people in the takeaway from this is to know that there's another side," Meghan said. "And to know that life is worth living."

