Why Princess Kate and Pippa Middleton Accompanied Their Brother James Middleton to Therapy in 2017

"I had my own stigma about mental health."

James Middleton wears a velvet suit and has a beard, Pippa Middleton wears a gold coat and Kate Middleton wears a white and black dress
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Amy Mackelden's avatar
By
published
in News

This story discusses depression and suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

James Middleton recently shared his "unconditional" support for sister Princess Kate as she underwent cancer treatment. In the same interview, James discussed how sisters Kate and Pippa Middleton accompanied him to therapy in 2017.

The author of Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life has been open about his own mental health journey. Speaking to The London Times, James discussed being diagnosed with attention deficit disorder and clinical depression, and how therapy formed part of his treatment plan. "I think the biggest challenge was that I had my own stigma about mental health," James told the outlet.

James also revealed that both of his sisters attended therapy with him, which was greatly beneficial. "Having them there meant that I knew I was surrounded by people that truly understood what I was going through," he explained.

James Middleton

"I knew I was surrounded by people that truly understood what I was going through."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

James also highlighted the important work the Prince and Princess of Wales have done when it comes to destigmatizing mental health. "And you know, credit to my sister and brother-in-law [Kate and Prince William] for what they were doing with [the] Heads Together [charity] at the time," he said.

In an excerpt from his book Meet Ella, published in the Daily Mail, James shared more details about his experience with depression. "I feel misunderstood; a complete failure," he explained. "I wouldn't wish the sense of worthlessness and desperation, the isolation and loneliness, on my worst enemy. I think I'm going crazy."

Meet Ella: the Dog Who Saved My Life
James Middleton
Meet Ella: the Dog Who Saved My Life

James wrote in Meet Ella, "Yet I know I am privileged; fortunate, too, to have a loving and close-knit family—Mum and Dad, my sisters Catherine and Pippa, their husbands William and James—but I push them all away." He continued, "I do not answer their phone calls. Emails remain ignored. Invitations to visit go unheeded. I hide behind a double-locked door, unreachable."

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸