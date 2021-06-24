Today's Top Stories
Jennifer Aniston Addressed "Silly" Media Speculation About Her Personal Life

By Emily Dixon
jennifer aniston
Axelle/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images
  • Jennifer Aniston discussed the intense media speculation about her personal life in her latest People cover interview.
  • "Just being a public person, there's a lot of amazing things that come with that. But there's also a lot of tough stuff," Aniston said.
  • "Sometimes you can't help family members or people sending stuff over going, 'What is this? You're having a baby? Are you getting married?'" she continued.
  • "It's like, 'Oh, good gosh, when and how many years will it take for you to ignore that silliness?'"

    In her latest People cover interview, Jennifer Aniston reflected on the difficulties of fame—specifically, the intense scrutiny and speculation concerning her personal life. "I've really gotten a lot out of therapy," she said. "Just being a public person, there's a lot of amazing things that come with that. But there's also a lot of tough stuff, because we're only human, and we tend to walk around with bulls-eyes on our heads."

    "Sometimes you can't help family members or people sending stuff over going, 'What is this? You're having a baby? Are you getting married?'" Aniston continued. "It's like, 'Oh, good gosh, when and how many years will it take for you to ignore that silliness?'"

    The Friends icon said she's especially content with where her life is now. "I'm in a really peaceful place. I have a job that I love, I have people in my life who are everything to me, and I have beautiful dogs," she said (Aniston has three dogs, People notes: "schnauzer mix Clyde, pit-bull mix Sophie and newly rescued Great Pyrenees mix Lord Chesterfield.")

    "I'm just a very fortunate and blessed human being," Aniston said. Reflecting on her best qualities, she said, "I have a good heart, and I'm a great friend," adding, "I lead with love."

