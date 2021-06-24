Jennifer Aniston discussed the intense media speculation about her personal life in her latest People cover interview.

"Just being a public person, there's a lot of amazing things that come with that. But there's also a lot of tough stuff," Aniston said.

"Sometimes you can't help family members or people sending stuff over going, 'What is this? You're having a baby? Are you getting married?'" she continued.

"It's like, 'Oh, good gosh, when and how many years will it take for you to ignore that silliness?'"

In her latest People cover interview, Jennifer Aniston reflected on the difficulties of fame—specifically, the intense scrutiny and speculation concerning her personal life. "I've really gotten a lot out of therapy," she said. "Just being a public person, there's a lot of amazing things that come with that. But there's also a lot of tough stuff, because we're only human, and we tend to walk around with bulls-eyes on our heads."

"Sometimes you can't help family members or people sending stuff over going, 'What is this? You're having a baby? Are you getting married?'" Aniston continued. "It's like, 'Oh, good gosh, when and how many years will it take for you to ignore that silliness?'"

The Friends icon said she's especially content with where her life is now. "I'm in a really peaceful place. I have a job that I love, I have people in my life who are everything to me, and I have beautiful dogs," she said (Aniston has three dogs, People notes: "schnauzer mix Clyde, pit-bull mix Sophie and newly rescued Great Pyrenees mix Lord Chesterfield.")

"I'm just a very fortunate and blessed human being," Aniston said. Reflecting on her best qualities, she said, "I have a good heart, and I'm a great friend," adding, "I lead with love."



Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io