Matthew Perry Will Open Up About 'Friends' and His Struggles With Addiction in an Upcoming Memoir

Matthew Perry is opening up. The actor is set to release a vulnerable and revealing memoir in the fall of 2022, which will contain insights into his experience on the set of Friends and his struggles with addiction.

The upcoming memoir is the result of a seven-figure deal with Flatiron Books, an imprint of publisher Macmillan, and "is set to be a candid and self-aware book told with his trademark humor," according to Deadline.

Perry's editor on the project, publisher of Flatiron Books Megan Lynch, said, "We need humor, we need catharsis, and we need to agree on something–and Matthew’s extraordinary story, told in his inimitable voice, is that thing. Matthew’s book has unrivaled potential to bring people together, which feels especially galvanizing right now, a time of isolation and division."



After securing the deal, Flatiron Books said, "In the book, Perry takes readers behind-the-scenes and onto the soundstage of the most successful sitcom of all time while opening up about his private struggles with addiction. Perry's memoir, the first from a cast member of Friends, is unflinchingly honest, dishy, and hilarious: this is the book that Friends fans have been waiting for but will also shed a powerful light for anyone who is in their own battle for themselves or a loved one" (via ).

Perry played the unforgettable Chandler Bing on Friends, and has also appeared on The Kennedys: Decline and Fall, The Odd Couple and Cougar Town, among other projects. Perry has previously spoken candidly about his addiction at various points in his career.

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

