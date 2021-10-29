Today's Top Stories
1
A Horror Bucket List for Scary Movie Buffs
2
Tati Gabrielle Answers Your Burning Questions
3
Glitter Nail Polishes for Adults
4
The Brand-New Audiobooks to Add to Your Lineup
5
Salvatore Ferragamo Drops Sustainable Collection

Matthew Perry Will Open Up About 'Friends' and His Struggles With Addiction in an Upcoming Memoir

The memoir will hit bookshelves fall 2022.

By Iris Goldsztajn
pasadena, ca january 13 actor matthew perry of the television show the kennedys after camelot speaks onstage during the reelzchannel portion of the 2017 winter television critics association press tour at the langham hotel on january 13, 2017 in pasadena, california photo by frederick m browngetty images
Frederick M. BrownGetty Images

Matthew Perry is opening up. The actor is set to release a vulnerable and revealing memoir in the fall of 2022, which will contain insights into his experience on the set of Friends and his struggles with addiction.

The upcoming memoir is the result of a seven-figure deal with Flatiron Books, an imprint of publisher Macmillan, and "is set to be a candid and self-aware book told with his trademark humor," according to Deadline.

Perry's editor on the project, publisher of Flatiron Books Megan Lynch, said, "We need humor, we need catharsis, and we need to agree on something–and Matthew’s extraordinary story, told in his inimitable voice, is that thing. Matthew’s book has unrivaled potential to bring people together, which feels especially galvanizing right now, a time of isolation and division."

After securing the deal, Flatiron Books said, "In the book, Perry takes readers behind-the-scenes and onto the soundstage of the most successful sitcom of all time while opening up about his private struggles with addiction. Perry's memoir, the first from a cast member of Friends, is unflinchingly honest, dishy, and hilarious: this is the book that Friends fans have been waiting for but will also shed a powerful light for anyone who is in their own battle for themselves or a loved one" (via Sky News).

Perry played the unforgettable Chandler Bing on Friends, and has also appeared on The Kennedys: Decline and Fall, The Odd Couple and Cougar Town, among other projects. Perry has previously spoken candidly about his addiction at various points in his career.

Related Stories
Matthew Perry Deletes 'Friends' Reunion Instagram
Matthew Perry Revealed the 'Friends' Reunion Date
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Reese Witherspoon Brought Back Her Bunny Costume
Pregnant Kylie Jenner Is Focusing on Stormi RN
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Have Broken Up
This Is Dax and Kristen's Approach to the Sex Talk
Angelina Jolie Dodged a Question About The Weeknd
Kourtney and Travis Want a "Destination Wedding"
Harry Panicked About the Queen's Hospital Stay
Olivia Munn Doesn't Care About "Settling Down"
These 83 Twitter Accounts Harass Meghan Markle
Adele's Ex Came to a Special Taping of Her Album