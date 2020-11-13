Today's Top Stories
Matthew Perry Revealed the 'Friends' Reunion Will Take Place in March 2021

By Emily Dixon
friends pictured clockwise l r courteney cox as monica geller, matthew perry as chandler bing, jennifer aniston as rachel green, david schwimmer as ross geller, matt leblanc as joey tribbiani, lisa kudrow as phoebe buffay photo by jon ragelnbcu photo banknbcuniversal via getty images via getty images
NBCGetty Images
  • The Friends reunion will now take place in March 2021, Matthew Perry revealed on Twitter.
  • "Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it!" he tweeted Thursday.
  • The reunion was originally scheduled to begin filming in March, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    I don't know if HBO authorized Matthew Perry to release this information or if he simply decided to hop on Twitter.com and break some embargoed news for the fun of it, but either way now we know: the Friends reunion special will now start shooting in March 2021, according to Perry, a whole year later than originally scheduled. "Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it!" Perry tweeted Thursday.

    HBO and the Friends cast finally confirmed plans for an "exclusive untitled unscripted special" back in February, after months of speculation. Courteney Cox clarified the show's format on a subsequent appearance on the Hiking with Kevin YouTube series. "So the exciting thing is that we're all going to get together for the first time, in a room, and actually talk about the show, and it's going to be on HBO Max, and I'm so excited," she said. "It's gonna be fantastic."

    Alas, then the COVID-19 pandemic showed up. In March—just as filming was scheduled to commence "within the next week"—the special was postponed, with Variety reporting at the time that shooting wouldn't take place until "May at the earliest." Which was adorably optimistic, upon reflection! Anyway, according to Perry, the special will now officially begin shooting a whole year late—but far better late than never!

