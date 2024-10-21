Netflix's hit legal drama The Lincoln Lawyer returned for its third season on October 21, 2024, bringing defense attorney Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) and his dedicated law office back to our screens. The show based on Michael Connelly's mystery-thriller book series has become an underrated cult-loved series over the years for its engrossing cases and nuanced characters (not to mention the fashion inspiration Lorna provides).

Now that season 3's mystery is all wrapped up—and the show's biggest cliffhanger so far has been revealed—fans are clamoring for any news of Mickey and the team's future. Read on for everything we know about The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 so far.

Has 'The Lincoln Lawyer' been renewed for season 4?

Not yet. As of the week following the return of The Lincoln Lawyer, Netflix hasn't given any hint toward its future Speaking with TV Insider, co-showrunner Ted Humphrey implied that the streaming service is waiting for viewer numbers to see whether to invest in a fourth season.

"We’re in the hands of the audience," he told the outlet. "We’re quietly optimistic about it, but obviously, with Netflix, it always depends on how the current season goes. And so I would say to our fans and viewers of the show, if you want a fourth season, which we very much want to bring you a fourth season, then by all means watch and tell your friends."

From left, the Lincoln Lawyer team: Cisco (Angus Sampson), Izzy (Jazz Raycole), Mickey (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), and Lorna (Becki Newton). (Image credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix)

Luckily, it's highly likely that the streamer will give the drama the green light. Season 3 went straight to the top of Netflix's Top 10 in the U.S. following its October 18 premiere, and the series has found a loyal fanbase since its 2022 debut.

As for when we can expect an announcement, The Lincoln Lawyer previously received its renewals within two months of a season premiere. Season 2 got the green light in June 2022 after the May 2022 series premiere, and season 3 was announced in August 2023 after season 2 part 1 arrived in July.

When will 'The Lincoln Lawyer' season 4 come out?

The Lincoln Lawyer is one of Netflix's few series that follows a traditional yearly release schedule, in comparison to series with multi-year hiatuses like Bridgerton, Wednesday, and Stranger Things. Season 3 arrived a bit later than usual, in fall rather than late spring/early summer, so odds are season 4 could be back in November or December 2025.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mickey Haller (Garcia-Rulfo) defends Julian La Cosse (Devon Graye) in court. (Image credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix)

Who in the 'The Lincoln Lawyer' cast would return for season 4?

All of the series' beloved main cast is likely to return for season 4, including Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (Mickey Haller), Neve Campbell (Maggie), Becki Newton (Lorna), Angus Sampson (Cisco), Jazz Raycole (Izzy), Yaya DaCosta (Andy Freeman), Elliott Gould (David “Legal” Siegel), and Krista Warner (Hayley).

While characters from previous seasons have been known to pop up in later episodes, it's unknown whether Devon Graye who plays Julian La Cosse, as well as Wolé Parks who plays his partner David, would ever be back after riding off into the sunset in the season 3 finale.

Cisco (Sampson) and Lorna (Newton) share a kiss as their co-workers look on. (Image credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix)

What would 'The Lincoln Lawyer' season 4 be about?

Spoilers for the The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 finale ahead. Each season of The Lincoln Lawyer is based on one of Michael Connelly's novels, with season 3 following The Gods of Guilt as Mickey balances co-parenting his daughter Hayley with his ever-complicated career. By the end of the season, Mickey finds closure about the death of his former client and friend Glory Days (previously played by Fiona Rene), as he successfully defends Julian La Cosse, who was wrongfully accused of her murder. He even gets true justice for her death, helping to take down the DEA conspiracy that led to her murder. However, it wouldn't be a legal drama without a season-ending cliffhanger, and Mickey gets the rug pulled from under him when the bloody corpse of con man Sam Scales (Christopher Thornton) is found in his Lincoln's trunk.

In an interview with Variety, the series' showrunners Dailyn Rodriguez and Ted Humphrey confirmed that season 4, if renewed, will adapt the novel The Law of Innocence, which focuses on Mickey being accused of Scales’ murder. Humphrey says of the upcoming installment, "The only way to up the stakes on this season was to make Mickey the client, which clearly was the idea Michael had in the books as well."

'The Law of Innocence' by Michael Connelly $10.49 at Amazon

You can prepare yourself for season 4 by reading the official The Law of Innocence novel synopsis:

“Defense attorney Mickey Haller is pulled over by police, who find the body of a client in the trunk of his Lincoln. Haller is charged with murder and can’t make the exorbitant $5 million bail slapped on him by a vindictive judge.

Mickey elects to defend himself and must strategize and build his defense from his jail cell in the Twin Towers Correctional Center in downtown L.A., all the while looking over his shoulder–as an officer of the court he is an instant target.

Mickey knows he’s been framed. Now, with the help of his trusted team, including Harry Bosch, he has to figure out who has plotted to destroy his life and why. Then he has to go before a judge and jury and prove his innocence.”