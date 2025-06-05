'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Is Getting a Reunion Special. Here's Everything We Know
One of the #MomTok stars will be noticeably absent.
#MomTok fans, assemble—The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is officially coming back sooner than expected. While Hulu hasn't revealed when the second half of season 2 will arrive after the first batch of episodes dropped on May 15, the streamer has answered SLOMW fans's prayers for a reunion following that bombshell finale.
On June 5, the streamer announced that the women of #MomTok will reunite "to uncover secrets and scandals, never-before-seen footage, and a surprise announcement" in the show's first-ever reunion special.
Below, read on for everything to know ahead of the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives reunion, including when the special will hit streaming, and which of the show's stars will not be in attendance.
When will the 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' reunion air?
Hulu has confirmed that The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Reunion Special will be released on July 1. The streamer did not specify a specific time for the drop, but the episode will likely arrive on the platform at midnight ET/9 p.m. PT.
Who will host the 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' reunion?
In a bit of ABC/Hulu synergy, author and podcaster Nick Viall will host the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives reunion. As reality TV megafans know, the former Bachelor's podcast "The Viall Files" has become a must-visit stop on most reality star press tours following a new season. In fact, all of #MomTok women except Whitney have appeared on the pod so far during the show's run.
Who will attend the 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' reunion?
The SLOMW reunion has already been filmed, with pre-release pictures showing who joined the special taping. According to the pics, Taylor Frankie Paul, Jen Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Whitney Leavitt, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, Layla Taylor, and Miranda McWhorter were all present for the reunion.
Also, several of the #MomTok husbands/baby daddies—stop trying to make #DadTok happen, it's not going to happen—joined their partners in the special, including Zac Affleck, Dakota Mortensen, Conner Leavitt, Jordan Ngatikaura, Jace Terry, and Jacob Neeley.
One cast member who is notably absent from the reunion photos is Demi Engemann, who emerged as season 2's villain after her attempted #MomTok coup against Taylor. Though Demi and her husband Brett made several press appearances around season 2, she appears to be on the outs with all of the #MomTok women except Whitney.
However, even though Demi isn't included in the pre-release pics, there's still a chance that she could make an abridged reunion appearance to tell her side of the story. (Think Jackie zooming in to the Love Is Blind season 4 reunion rather than attending in person.)
When was 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' reunion filmed?
The upcoming Secret Lives of Mormon Wives reunion has plenty of unresolved season 2 drama to parse through, from the relationship statuses of Jen and Zac and Taylor and Dakota, to the Demi-Marciano-Jessi reveal that capped off the season finale. One big question ahead of the special is how much the reunion will actually discuss, considering that more regular episodes of SLOMW are already on the way. Will the reunion pick up where the season 2 finale left off? Or will they talk around anything that could be revealed in future episodes?
It may help to analyze SLOMW's complicated filming timeline to guess where the reunion possibly falls. Season 2's first 10 episodes were filmed between October and December 2024, before they were released five months later in May. According to The Hollywood Reporter, new episodes began filming sometime in the new year, and production was ongoing as of season 2's premiere. On the same day as the reunion announcement, Whitney revealed in a Decider interview that the show has wrapped filming, and teased that "a lot of questions will be answered" in the next 10 episodes, which still do not have a release date.
As for the reunion, eagle-eyed Redditors have theorized that the reunion special could have been filmed around late April, based on the women's nails. If the upcoming reunion is intended to keep fans firmly on the drama rollercoaster between seasons, then that potential timeline would be perfect, as the ladies would be reacting to season 2 in a vacuum, before wider audiences got a chance to chime in. Fans will have to wait for the regular season to see them react to the general public's reaction, and the hype train will keep on chugging. With this in mind, I'm expecting that the biggest question the reunion will answer to be when to expect the next batch of episodes.
