Today's Top Stories
1
Carrie Bradshaw's Apartment Is on Airbnb
2
Upgrade Your Outerwear With One of These Coats
3
What to Get Your S.O. This Holiday Season
4
Education Is Essential to Fighting Climate Crisis
5
Sweaters That Make the Cold Bearable

Princess Diana's Friend Jemima Khan Has Stepped Down From Co-Writing 'The Crown' Season 5

She didn't agree with the portrayal of her late friend.

By Iris Goldsztajn
the princess of wales is given a warm welcome by jemima khan on her arrival to lahore, pakistan in april 1996 photo by anwar husseinwireimage
Anwar HusseinGetty Images

The Crown season 4 was generally kind to Princess Diana, making viewers everywhere empathize with her difficult time in the royal family. Not so with the upcoming season 5—at least according to one of the late royal's close friends, Jemima Khan, who has recently stepped down from her role as a screenwriter on the series.

"In 2019, Peter Morgan [the show's creator, with whom Khan had a brief romantic relationship] asked me to co-write on the fifth series of The Crown, particularly those episodes which concerned Princess Diana’s last years before she died," Khan told The Times. "After a great deal of thought, having never spoken publicly about any of this before, I decided to contribute."

beverly hills, california february 09 jemima goldsmith attends the 2020 vanity fair oscar party hosted by radhika jones at wallis annenberg center for the performing arts on february 09, 2020 in beverly hills, california photo by george pimentelgetty images
George PimentelGetty Images

Explaining the reasoning behind her decision, Khan said, "it was really important to me that the final years of my friend’s life be portrayed accurately and with compassion, as has not always happened in the past."

Unfortunately, things didn't quite go according to plan. "We worked together on the outline and scripts from September 2020 until February 2021," Khan added. "When our co-writing agreement was not honored, and when I realized that particular storyline would not necessarily be told as respectfully or compassionately as I had hoped, I requested that all my contributions be removed from the series and I declined a [writing] credit."

Khan, a former journalist who now works primarily as a filmmaker, was formerly married to cricketer Imran Khan, Pakistan's current prime minister, The Times reports. Diana was linked romantically for a time to Imran Khan's distant cousin, Hasnat Khan, a heart surgeon—a storyline which will be explored on The Crown's new season.

The series, which has so far recounted the royal family's trials and tribulations from then-Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip's wedding up to the decline of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage, has caused its fair share of controversy already, and it seems unlikely to let up anytime soon.

Related Stories
What 'The Crown' Got Wrong about Prince Philip
See the New Diana & Charles in 'The Crown'
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
A 'Harry Potter' Reunion Might Be Happening
Alicia Keys Gets What She Wants
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Alicia Keys on Her New Album, Life Lessons, & More
Happy 18th Birthday to Lady Louise Windsor
Prince Harry Can't Wear His Military Uniform
Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Now Hiring
Prince Harry May Make a UK Trip Without Meghan
William and Kate May Move to Windsor for the Queen
Harry and Meghan Make Net-Zero Carbon Pledge
Prince Charles' Former Estate Has a Weird Rule