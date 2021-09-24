Prince Harry Said the Queen and Prince Philip Were the "Most Adorable Couple"

For all their formal public image, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were apparently a true fairytale couple—at least according to their grandson Prince Harry.

Speaking in the new BBC documentary Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers (via Vanity Fair), the Duke of Sussex said, "The two of them together were just the most adorable couple."

He went on to describe what his grandparents' relationship really looked like. "To me, knowing the cheekiness of him and knowing that behind what the world sees you have two individuals who were very much in love and both, from a very young age, have dedicated their life to service—that is an incredible bond between two people," Harry said.

Now that Prince Philip has passed, Harry knows how difficult life must be for the Queen as she continues to serve without her husband by her side. "[I] miss him more for my grandmother because I know how incredibly strong she was with him there,” he said. “I also know she will be OK without him."

The documentary first aired in the UK on Sept. 22 and is full of sweet tributes to the late Duke of Edinburgh from his various family members. It provided plenty of examples of the "cheekiness" Prince Harry is talking about—like the time Philip joked about maybe being dead for his next birthday.

It also highlighted the more heartwarming moments of his family life, like when Princess Eugenie brought her baby boy August Philip to meet his great-grandfather. His loved ones definitely miss him a lot, but it seems like participating in this documentary provided them with some amount of solace.

