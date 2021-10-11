Today's Top Stories
1
24 Hours With Jodie Comer
2
Your Favorite Celebs in Gloriously ﻿'80s Fashion
3
In Conversation With Secretary Granholm
4
This Eyeliner Has Over 10,000 Five-Star Reviews
5
Sen. Klobuchar: "Early Detection Saved My Life"

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles' Marriage Was "Like a Business Transaction," Expert Says

It wasn't exactly true love.

By Iris Goldsztajn
london, england july 29 prince charles, prince of wales and diana, princess of wales, wearing a wedding dress designed by david and elizabeth emanuel and the spencer family tiara, ride in an open carriage, from st pauls cathedral to buckingham palace, following their wedding on july 29, 1981 in london, england photo by anwar husseinwireimage
Anwar HusseinGetty Images

Royal fans and avid The Crown viewers alike know that Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage wasn't exactly the fairytale love story people hoped it would be, but royal expert Elizabeth Holmes is taking that analysis one step further.

Speaking to Us Weekly, the author of HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style, said that the Wales' marriage was "almost like a business transaction," which sounds about as appealing as wearing wet socks, if you ask me. "Diana just checked so many boxes and sort of slotted right in, and was clearly very eager and willing and wanting to please," Holmes continued.

The expert then address the royal couple's extremely short courtship. "It was so brief," she said. "That sort of speaks to how [Charles] was approaching this and the pressures that he was feeling. … It was sort of like a formality, almost." That's really not sounding any bettter.

"She’s making this huge life decision without stable family behind her [and] much guidance," Holmes said of Diana, who married at only 19 years old. "Looking back in hindsight, it’s very easy to find all the red flags. … It was like, 'We’re marching forth. We’re doing our duty.'"

As Holmes might have predicted had she been on the case at the time, the pair, who are parents to Princes William and Harry, divorced in 1996. Diana tragically died in a car accident in Paris in 1997. As for Prince Charles, he married his long-time love Camilla Parker-Bowles in 2005.

Related Stories
Kate Middleton Paid Tribute to Diana With 007 Look
Meghan Markle's Handbag Was a Nod to Diana
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Here's Jennifer Garner at the Farmers' Market
Cardi B Officiated Two Brides' Wedding
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Ben & Jen Were Power Couple Goals Again
Megan Fox Transformed Her Hair
Kim K's Kourtney Impression Is Spot-On
Adele Was Asked About Her "Body Count" on IG Live
The Young 'Spencer' Actors Are the Princes' Twins
Prince Charles Almost Named William Something Else
Kate Middleton Paid Tribute to Diana With 007 Look
Sam Asghari Got Britney Spears a Cute New Puppy