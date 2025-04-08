Blake Lively Reportedly Apologized to Taylor Swift for Involving Her in the Justin Baldoni Legal Dispute
The longtime friends aren't letting a lawsuit come between them.
Taylor Swift is known for having famous friends—see: the "squad"—and one of the most notable and public relationships is with Blake Lively. After all, Swift is the godmother to Lively's children—the two are very close. But, according to reports, some tension arose between the women due to Lively's ongoing legal dispute with her It Ends with Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni. If true, this is understandable given that no one really wants to be part of an extremely public legal dispute that doesn't directly involve them. According to Page Six, though, Lively and Swift have now made up.
To quickly recap: Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni in December in which she claimed sexual harassment and retaliation; he then filed a lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and her publicist Leslie Sloane claiming defamation. There are also other related lawsuits and more detailed claims. Sloane has requested to be removed from the lawsuit. Baldoni, Lively, and Reynolds have denied the claims against them. A trial is scheduled to begin in March 2026.
How does Swift fit in? As reported by Page Six, Baldoni claimed that Lively tried to use Swift as leverage to get her preferences for a scene in the film approved. Lively supposedly invited Baldoni to her home where Swift and Reynolds allegedly praised Lively's vision. Baldoni allegedly texted Lively afterward, "I really love what you did. It really does help a lot. Makes it so much more fun and interesting. (And I would have felt that way without Ryan or Taylor)." Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, told TMZ in February that Swift could possibly be deposed.
In March, Us Weekly reported that, according to a source, Swift "wasn’t happy with being brought into the legal mess." A source told Page Six that Swift felt "used" in the situation. Meanwhile, another source told Us Weekly, "There’s no truth that this has hurt their relationship. They are still close friends."
Now, a source claims that Lively has apologized to Swift.
"It was important to Blake to be on good terms again with Taylor," they told Page Six. "It was never her intention to hurt Taylor or cause any harm to their friendship. Blake missed their friendship and she hopes they can put this whole thing behind them." The source added that Swift felt the apology was "genuine and heartfelt" and that she "has no hard feelings and is ready to move forward."
So there you have it: Taylor Swift and Blake Lively are probably cool now, and possibly were fine all along.
Lia Beck is a writer living in Brooklyn, NY, who covers entertainment, celebrity, and lifestyle. The former celebrity news editor at Bustle, she has also written for Refinery29, Hello Giggles, Cosmopolitan, PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly, and more.
