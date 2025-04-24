Taylor Swift Is Reportedly Being Subpoenaed in Relation to Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's Legal Dispute

As Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle wages on, Taylor Swift is reportedly now being pulled further into the mix. According to a source who spoke with the Daily Mail (via Page Six), Swift will be subpoenaed in relation to the dispute this week. In addition, actor Hugh Jackman is also said to be getting subpoenaed.

Swift and Jackman will "definitely be served this week," the source told the Daily Mail in an article published Tuesday, April 22. "It could happen at any time," the source claimed, adding that Swift has been "waiting."

Marie Claire has reached out to reps for Swift and Jackman for comment.

Baldoni and Lively co-starred in the 2024 movie It Ends with Us, which Baldoni also directed. In December, Lively sued the actor, claiming sexual harassment and retaliation. Baldoni then filed a lawsuit against Lively, as well as her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and her publicist, Leslie Sloane, in which he claimed defamation. Lively, Reynolds, and Baldoni have denied the claims against them. Sloane has requested to be removed from the lawsuit.

Swift is involved, because in Baldoni's lawsuit, he claims that Lively tried to use Swift as leverage to get her way when it came to a scene in the movie. Lively allegedly invited Baldoni to her home where Swift and Reynolds were present, and they allegedly praised Lively's preferences for the film. Baldoni allegedly texted Lively after the visit, "I really love what you did. It really does help a lot. Makes it so much more fun and interesting. (And I would have felt that way without Ryan or Taylor)." As reported by Variety, elsewhere in the filing, Swift is seemingly referred to as Lively's "megacelebrity friend".

The filing also includes an alleged text from Lively to Baldoni reading, "If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you’ll appreciate that I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons. For better or worse, but usually for better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too, I can promise you."

Baldoni's lawsuit states, “The message could not have been clearer. Baldoni was not just dealing with Lively. He was also facing Lively’s ‘dragons,’ two of the most influential and wealthy celebrities in the world, who were not afraid to make things very difficult for him."

Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, told TMZ in February could be deposed.

As for Jackman, his connection to the dispute is less clear, though he is friends with Lively and Reynolds, and co-starred with Reynolds in 2016's X-Men Origins: Wolverine and 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine.

A trial for Baldoni and Lively is scheduled to begin in March 2026.