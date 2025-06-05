The Most Unlikely Celebrity BFFs

Celebrity friends are nothing new—celebrity is a unique experience, and only other celebrities can quite understand it. But when two public figures become super close, it's fascinating to watch. Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg being BFFs is well-established, but they're far from the only unlikely celebrity BFFs out there. For example...

Helen Mirren and Russell Brand

At the premiere of their film Arthur, Dame Helen Mirren and Russell Brand shared that they'd become close friends (they'd also worked together previously on The Tempest). Mirren told People, “He’s so cool...He’s fabulous. We’re really close friends. I wear the pin he gave me around my neck.”

Bella Hadid and Offset

When Offset featured model Bella Hadid in the video for his song "CODE," People asked him about the relationship. "Bella, that's my dawg, man...[We're] good friends. We know each other from the fashion world. And salute to her because she's a super paid supermodel and I just asked like, 'Yo, if you could do this piece for me.'"

Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini

Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini met on a red carpet way back in 2004 and bonded over a shared upbringing and humor. While the pair have (reportedly) had ups and downs, according to Us Weekly, both women went through divorces in 2024 and rekindled their connection.

Dakota Fanning and Kristen Stewart

Meeting on the set of The Twilight Saga: The New Moon, Dakota Fanning and Kristen Stewart spoke fondly about their friendship since then. In 2016, Fanning said, "I can honestly say that my friendship with Kristen [Stewart] is one of the most special bonds in my life. She has held my hair back as I told her (of) heartbreak, she has always been there for me when I have needed her most."

Eminem and Elton John

Unlikely might be an understatement here, but after performing at the 2001 Grammy Awards, Eminem and Elton John became friends. John was even Eminem's sponsor in Alcoholic's Anonymous; the rapper said in 2009 he contacted John first when he wanted to get sober.

Nicki Minaj and Anna Wintour

Their bond apparently forged at fashion events (including sitting front row together), Anna Wintour and Nicki Minaj have spoken highly about one another. Minaj has even written lyrics about it: "Hey, yo, Anna, hey yo Anna Wintour, I'ma need that cover baby girl."

Jay-Z and Gwyneth Paltrow

Apparently, Jay-Z and Beyoncé are friends with Gwyneth Paltrow and her ex-husband Christ Martin. The two couples met at a New York charity event and apparently often socialized together. At the 2016 Super Bowl, Paltrow shared a pic of Apple and Blue Ivy holding hands!

Matthew McConaughey and Guy Fieri

This feels very Matthew McConaughey: the actor, while living on the road, became a fan of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives and contacted Guy Fieri directly. They've even cooked together on Guy's Big Bite; the actor attended Fieri's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Andrew Garfield and Laura Dern

Laura Dern, when asked about Andrew Garfield, said, "There is no purer seeker in life or art or profound friend anyone could have or meet." The two performed together on 99 Homes, and have reunited at various events (including the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala).

Al Gore and Tommy Lee Jones

Can you believe it? Vice President Al Gore and actor Tommy Lee Jones were college roommates! They both attended Harvard University and remained friends after graduation. To support Gore's campaign for president, Jones noted in a DNC speech, "I lived with him for four years. What did we do? We shot pool and watched Star Trek, when maybe we should have been studying for exams...I always knew that he had the brains and the heart to change the whole world."

David Beckham and Snoop Dogg

David Beckham was featured in a 2007 episode of Snoop Dogg's reality show Father Hood, but they've been friends since the 1990s. More recently, Beckham supported Snoop Dogg's "I Wanna Thank Me" tour. The rapper has said his relationship with Beckham is as a "brotherhood and as a family."

Connie Britton and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand

Connie Britton and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand met in college—they were roommates, in fact! In 2017, Britton shared a photo of the two spending a summer in Beijing and wished her pal a happy birthday, saying, "I'm so grateful for your friendship after all these years and constantly inspired by your commitment to giving authentic, strong women a place and voice on screen. Hope you enjoy your day—you deserve it!"

Kelly Osbourne and Mandy Moore

When Kelly Osbourne and Mandy Moore appeared on the cover of Elle Girl magazine in 2003, the two were already friends (apparently they met on MTV's Spring Break and enjoyed some terrible food together). At the time of the cover, Osbourne noted, "We complement each other—like when you're dating someone, opposites attract. I've discovered stuff about myself from hanging out with you, and you've discovered stuff about yourself from hanging out with me."

Jack McBrayer and Alexander Skarsgard

Actors Jack McBrayer and Alexander Skarsgård met in New York (McBrayer working on 30 Rock and Skarsgård on True Blood) but became neighbors in Los Angeles. They've gone to events, they've vacationed, and they even attended the Murderbot premiere!

Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon

On the set of A Wrinkle in Time (2017), an iconic friendship was formed. Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon have collaborated since then, including (reportedly) working on Legally Blonde 3 together and costarring in The Morning Show. "We talk all the time," Witherspoon said.

Meryl Streep and 50 Cent

Meryl Streep and 50 Cent met at a LA Lakers vs. New York Knicks game (see the above photo), giggling together and even holding hands. While it's unclear if the pair connected afterwards, their night was iconic. 50 Cent said he was absolutely starstruck!

Kris Jenner and Jennifer Lawrence

Kris Jenner has called Jennifer Lawrence her "favorite daughter" (lol). Apparently Jenner was asked to surprise Lawrence and present her with a cake for the star's 25th birthday. The actor has called Jenner a "guiding light" and even invited her to her wedding.

Katy Perry and Allison Williams

Katy Perry and Allison Williams met through their respective partners at the time: John Mayer and Ricky Van Veen, respectively. The two took each other to the 2013 Grammy Awards, with Williams saying at the time, "She's the hottest date. She's a friend of mine and she's nominated as she should be. I can't wait to go. Obviously she's awesome. She's the best."

Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria

Just another example of two pals connecting through their partners! Eva Longoria's husband at the time, Tony Parker, was friends with David Beckham. The two have described their bond as "inseparable," with Longoria noting, “We have sleepovers all the time, mostly at their farmhouse or in London. We usually just blab all night."

Tyra Banks and Clay Aiken

American Idol runner-up Clay Aiken and America's Next Top Model creator Tyra Banks are pals! Aiken even had a cameo on ANTM, saying, "It was interesting to be on the other side of the table and think of all these things that I went through in 2003."

Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer

As a part of the same improv group at the Groundlings Theater in Los Angeles, Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer have been friends for ages. The two were able to work together in Thunder Force which Spencer described as a "dream come true."

Pitbull and John Travolta

"I love to sit with him and just have conversations [about] everything he's been through in life. It's amazing advice," Pit Bull has said about his friendship with John Travolta. Pit Bull composed music for Travolta's film Gotti and even encouraged Travolta to shave his head!

Lizzo and Harry Styles

Lizzo and Harry Styles are apparently fans of each other's work and have been pals since 2020. "Hizzo" have performed together and been publicly supportive of each other. "He makes being on stage in front of hundreds n thousands easy, cus it’s w a friend," Lizzo wrote.

Adam Sandler and Timothée Chalamet

Wait...really?? Yes, really! The two actors met on Timothée Chalamet's on-screen debut: Men, Women, & Children. The two are apparently big basketball lovers, attending Knicks games at the same time; as we see here, the two friends have even played together.

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett

This unlikely friendship gave us some iconic performances. The two singers met at the Robin Hood Foundation gala in 2011; Bennett was impressed by Gaga's rendition of "Orange Colored Sky." The two collaborated on "The Lady Is a Tramp," and the rest is history.

Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez

Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez don't just share the same manager! The longtime pals, who have known each other for over a decade, even hosted a Galentine's Day celebration together in February 2025. At the event, Aniston said the pair "sister-mother each other equally as best as we can."

Channing Tatum and Adam Driver

Costarring together on Logan Lucky, Channing Tatum and Adam Driver bonded over their shared love of Star Wars. "The first night I met the guy, he came over and we ended up hanging out until 2 a.m. We drank too many bottles of wine and just bulls***ted," Tatum remembered.

Taylor Swift and Ice Spice

The two singers started their friendship with a collaboration: Ice Spice watched Miss Americana and had her team reached out to Swift's. The two worked together on "Karma," Ice Spice joined Swift on tour, and the two attended football games together. Swift is apparently Ice Spice's "closest celebrity friend!"

Blake Lively and Florence Welch

In a 2011 interview, Florence Welch shared an incredible meet-cute: Blake Lively was a fan of Florence + the Machine and came to an early concert, bonding backstage and buying the band pizza. The singer would go on to perform in Gossip Girl and became "partner[s] in crime" at events like the Met Gala.

50 Cent and Bette Midler

This is incredibly sweet: 50 Cent's G-Unity Foundation and Midler's New York Restoration Project (NYRP) collaborated on a Queens community garden! Midler later referred to their resulting friendship as the "little Jewish lady and the great big rapper."

Ariana Grande and Jennifer Coolidge

This friendship started out with an impression: Ariana Grande, who's a great mimic, did a viral impression of Jennifer Coolidge. Coolidge was impressed and reached out, then Grande asked Coolidge to cameo on her "Thank U, Next" music video. Thus began a lovely friendship.

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart

Any list of "unlikely celebrity pals" would be incomplete without Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart. If you've never seen Snoop Dogg's guest appearance on "The Martha Stewart Show" in 2008, it's a hoot—and so has been every one of their (many, many) interactions since.