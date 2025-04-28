Blake Lively Recreates Beyoncé's Butter Yellow Outfit From Head to Toe at the 'Another Simple Favor' After-Party
Naturally, she styled the look in typical Blake fashion.
Say what you will about Blake Lively, but the woman knows who she is. She's unfailingly loyal to her own early 2000s-leaning fashion tastes, famously styling herself for red carpet events. Even so, she sometimes pulls inspiration from stylish friends, like Taylor Swift, and now, Beyoncé.
On April 27, the actor attended a screening of Another Simple Favor in New York City. She wore a gorgeous Tamara Ralph gown—but we'll get to that later. I'm more interested in the look she wore after the film wrapped. Lively strolled into the coinciding after-party wearing butter yellow from head to toe. She was outfitted in a short sleeve sweater top and matching belt, with a silk maxi in a slightly darker hue.
The three-piece set came straight off Sergio Hudson's Spring 2025 runway and the only difference in styling appeared in Lively's novelty accessories. The actress once again embodied her movie's Amalfi Coast theme, debuting second pair of lemon earrings and another novelty bag.
Earlier this month, she carried a Chanel camera bag to the London screening, but for this event, Lively chose a $5,795 clutch from famed novelty bag designer Judith Leiber. The creation was shaped like a lemon drop martini and covered entirely in gleaming crystals. Lively's final detail was a pair of ombre-hued Christian Louboutin pumps, which were likewise bedazzled.
Now, this is where Beyoncé comes into the picture. The pop star sported this exact same butter yellow look last fall, for Glamour's Woman of the Year event. She, too, chose to wear the set runway-style and finished with a theatrical outfit addition of her own. There were no lemons to be seen, but Beyoncé did wear a dramatic, '60s-style blonde wig to give the co-ord a mod feel.
The matching moment was a drastic departure from Lively's first look of the day. She walked the Another Simple Favor red carpet beforehand in a powder blue mermaid gown with lattice detailing across the bodice and a ruched tulle skirt. This time, the pop of yellow came in the form of the step-and-repeat she posed in front of.
Thus far, butter yellow has been Lively's preferred color story on the Another Simple Favor press trail. And given that promotion is just kicking up, fans will surely be seeing more in the very near future.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
