The Scary Security Reason Taylor Swift Was Forced to "Reject" One Fan's Gift While Having Dinner With Blake Lively

The Eras Tour proved that Taylor Swift has a special connection to her fans. However, one of the "Fortnight" singer's fans was devastated when Swift was forced to "reject" an unexpected gift, in case there was a security breach or unknown danger related to the item. To make matters worse, Swift wasn't dining alone, either—boyfriend Travis Kelce, friend Blake Lively, and Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds were also in attendance.

During an appearance on the June 23 episode of the podcast, Casual Chaos With Gia Giudice , Serena Kerrigan, an influencer and sometime star of MTV's Siesta Key, revealed she once tried to give Swift a gift. However, the moment left her "mortified," as Swift was seemingly forced to "reject" the item.

"Recently, [I] went to a restaurant and I heard that Taylor Swift was there," Kerrigan explained (via Parade). "And I was like, 'I have to give her my card game.'" The card game in question was Let's Fucking Date, which "features up to 50 engaging prompts and questions designed to spark meaningful conversations and create memorable moments," per Amazon.

"I literally was like, 'Hi, I'm such a fan. And I created this card game. I think you would really love it.'" (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unfortunately, Swift was reportedly on high-alert when Kerrigan attempted to hand her the gift. The influencer recalled, "I literally was like, 'Hi, I'm such a fan. And I created this card game. I think you would really love it.'" Sharing how the "Red" singer responded, Kerrigan said, "And she literally looked at it and she goes, 'Oh, my God, thank you so much. But no, thank you. But thank you.'"

As for why Swift likely had to turn down the offer, Kerrigan explained, "It was so sweet. I don't think she could take it from me...There could have been poison. It looks like a cigarette."

Luckily, Kerrigan took the rejection in good spirits, sharing on the podcast, "I was like, 'Oh my God, I put her in this position where she had to say no.' But then, I got over it because it's such an iconic story for the plot. Who cares that she said no?" The influencer continued, "And by the way, I kept the game that she rejected. One day I'm going to meet her, and I'm going to be like, 'Funny story,' and we're going to be besties. It's all good."

Basically, Swifties should take note: the "Cruel Summer" singer might not be able to accept any presents, but she likely has a very good reason.