Since the Kansas City Chiefs lost the 2025 Super Bowl in February, Taylor Swift sightings have been few and far between. But that's okay, because her best friend Blake Lively is out in these streets looking like Swift's mirror image.

The last few days have been a marathon of public appearances for the actor, as she begins the promotional run for her upcoming movie Another Simple Favor. As always, Lively's looks have tapped into her exuberant personal style—think Chanel novelty bags and floor-grazing fringe leather jackets—while also drawing themes from Swift's wardrobe.

On April 15, Lively attended a screening in London dressed head-to-toe in sparkling crystals—one of Swift's all-time favorite denim trends. She wore a jean jacket and matching flares, both of which were covered entirely in rhinestones. Glitz was the theme of her outfit: Everything from her jewelry choices (statement earrings and a cocktail ring) to her Gucci high heels was covered in glimmering gemstones.

Blake Lively is seen leaving her London hotel en route to the special screening of *Another Simple Favour*

Blake Lively wore a sparkly Canadian tuxedo for a screening of her new movie.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Everything from Lively's bejeweled bottoms to her scoop-neck tank was straight out of Swift's Chiefs WAG wardrobe. The "Down Bad" singer wore a similar outfit to this year's Super Bowl, choosing an Alaïa white tank top and cut-off shorts to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce in his final game of the season. The year before that, she also wore rhinestone-encrusted, black-washed jeans from Area to the 2024 Super Bowl.

taylor swift wears ruby jewels to the 2025 grammys

Her best friend Taylor Swift wore a nearly identical 'fit at the 2025 Super Bowl.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Combined with their long blond curls, these two could truly be twins. Let's hope they make another reservation at Chez Margaux soon to prove it, side by side.

