Blake Lively Channels Her Bestie Taylor Swift in a Bejeweled Canadian Tuxedo
They could be twins.
Since the Kansas City Chiefs lost the 2025 Super Bowl in February, Taylor Swift sightings have been few and far between. But that's okay, because her best friend Blake Lively is out in these streets looking like Swift's mirror image.
The last few days have been a marathon of public appearances for the actor, as she begins the promotional run for her upcoming movie Another Simple Favor. As always, Lively's looks have tapped into her exuberant personal style—think Chanel novelty bags and floor-grazing fringe leather jackets—while also drawing themes from Swift's wardrobe.
On April 15, Lively attended a screening in London dressed head-to-toe in sparkling crystals—one of Swift's all-time favorite denim trends. She wore a jean jacket and matching flares, both of which were covered entirely in rhinestones. Glitz was the theme of her outfit: Everything from her jewelry choices (statement earrings and a cocktail ring) to her Gucci high heels was covered in glimmering gemstones.
Everything from Lively's bejeweled bottoms to her scoop-neck tank was straight out of Swift's Chiefs WAG wardrobe. The "Down Bad" singer wore a similar outfit to this year's Super Bowl, choosing an Alaïa white tank top and cut-off shorts to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce in his final game of the season. The year before that, she also wore rhinestone-encrusted, black-washed jeans from Area to the 2024 Super Bowl.
Combined with their long blond curls, these two could truly be twins. Let's hope they make another reservation at Chez Margaux soon to prove it, side by side.
Shop Sparkly Denim Inspired By Blake Lively and Taylor Swift
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
