Britney Spears Wrote a Memoir—and We Have Its Title and Release Date

Pop superstar, entrepreneur, mother, wife—and now, author. Add another accomplishment to the impressive career of multihyphenate Britney Spears, whose “brave” memoir, The Woman in Me, is set for release on October 24, People reports. (Be right back— pre-ordering now…)

After a bidding war between multiple publishing houses, Gallery Books—an imprint of Simon & Schuster—acquired the memoir. “Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery,” said Jennifer Bergstrom, Gallery Books’ senior vice president and publisher. “I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact—and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”

The “compelling testimony” Bergstrom is referring to is when Spears successfully fought a court-ordered conservatorship, which had been in place for over 13 years. Spears gave a public testimony in June 2021 imploring a Los Angeles judge to dissolve the arrangement, which is exactly what happened on November 21 of that year.

The book will reveal “for the first time her incredible journey [and] strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history,” a press release from Gallery Books said. The book “illuminates the enduring power of music and love—and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms.”

The Woman in Me is “a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope,” the press release continues. One we can’t wait to get our hands on.