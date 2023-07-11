Britney Spears Wrote a Memoir—and We Have Its Title and Release Date

Pop superstar, entrepreneur, mother, wife—and now, author. Add another accomplishment to the impressive career of multihyphenate Britney Spears, whose “brave” memoir, The Woman in Me, is set for release on October 24, People reports. (Be right back—pre-ordering now…)
"The Woman in Me" by Britney Spears
After a bidding war between multiple publishing houses, Gallery Books—an imprint of Simon & Schuster—acquired the memoir. “Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery,” said Jennifer Bergstrom, Gallery Books’ senior vice president and publisher. “I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact—and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”
The “compelling testimony” Bergstrom is referring to is when Spears successfully fought a court-ordered conservatorship, which had been in place for over 13 years. Spears gave a public testimony in June 2021 imploring a Los Angeles judge to dissolve the arrangement, which is exactly what happened on November 21 of that year.
The book will reveal “for the first time her incredible journey [and] strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history,” a press release from Gallery Books said. The book “illuminates the enduring power of music and love—and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms.”
The Woman in Me is “a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope,” the press release continues. One we can’t wait to get our hands on.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
