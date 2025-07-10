Royal Girlfriend Harriet Sperling Is Following in Princess Kate, Duchess Sophie and Zara Tindall's Style Footsteps at Wimbledon

Peter Phillips has been introducing his girlfriend, Harriet Sperling, into the royal fold over the past year, and with her recent Royal Ascot carriage ride marking King Charles's stamp of approval, she's becoming a regular fixture in the family. Princess Anne's son brought the NHS nurse to Wimbledon on Wednesday, July 9, and Sperling looked breezy in a pale blue skirt set and accessories from some of Princess Kate, Duchess Sophie and Zara Tindall's favorite labels.

Sperling wore a baby blue linen top with a keyhole accent at the neckline, pairing the loose Wiggy Kit blouse with a matching midi skirt by the luxury British womenswear label. Both pieces featured delicate white floral embroidery, and she kept the blue theme going by carrying a bag by one of Princess Kate's favorite accessory brands.

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling attended day 10 of the Wimbledon championships on July 9. (Image credit: Alamy)

Sperling wore a skirt and top by British label Wiggy Kit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aspinal of London has long held the royal stamp of approval, with everyone from Kate and Queen Camilla to Peter's sister, Zara Tindall, carrying the British brand's bags. Sperling toted the popular Midi Mayfair style, as owned by the Princess of Wales in multiple colors.

But it's not just her handbag that comes with the royal stamp of approval. Like Duchess Sophie, Sperling wore a pair of Penelope Chilvers sandals, choosing a brown platform style instead of the duchess's go-to espadrille wedges. Harriet finished off her look with a pair of Finlay and Co sunglasses—another brand beloved by Princess Kate and Zara Tindall.

Phillips and Sperling were first spotted together at the Badminton Horse Trials in May 2024, and since then she's attended various polo and equestrian events with Princess Anne's son. Phillips—who is a dad to daughters Isla, 13, and Savannah, 14—separated from wife Autumn Kelly in 2019 and their divorce was finalized in 2021, while Sperling is also divorced and shares a daughter with her ex-husband.

