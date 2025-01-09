Brooke Shields Reveals Her Surgeon Performed a Vaginal Rejuvenation Procedure Without Her Consent

Brooke Shields is getting candid about aging in her new book, Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old: Thoughts on Aging as a Woman, which will be released on Jan. 15. In an interview with Us Weekly to promote the book, the actress discussed how a shocking surgery was carried out without her consent.

Shields revealed that in her 40s, her gynecologist recommended she underwent a surgical reduction of her labia, which had been causing pain and bleeding. "Of course, it's not covered by insurance because it's considered cosmetic, which is very interesting," Shields told the outlet.

When the Mother of the Bride star attended a post-op appointment with her male plastic surgeon, she received some distressing news. "He informed me that he threw in a little bonus," Shields told the outlet. As well as performing a labia reduction, the surgeon had carried out a vaginal rejuvenation procedure, which she had never consented to. "It felt like such an invasion—such a bizarre, like, rape of some kind," Shields said.

In an excerpt from her new book shared by Us Weekly, Shields explained why she decided to tell her story. "I'd be lying if I said I'm not embarrassed to share this very intimate information," the A Castle for Christmas star wrote. "But, if we are to change the way we approach and talk about women's health, then we need to bring up the uncomfortable but very real issues. Shame is no longer an option."

During the interview, Shields revealed that she was "dumbfounded" when she discovered what had happened during her labia reduction surgery. According to the actress, the male plastic surgeon "legitimately proudly explained to me that he, you know, threw in a little twofer."

Shields's gynecologist shared her rage about the situation, with the Chalet Girl star noting, "Nothing pointed toward this need to be tighter or smaller or firmer or younger, especially there."

Shields also told the outlet that she didn't even reveal what happened to her husband, Chris Henchy, "for the longest time," on account of her "anger" and "shame." While Shields decided against legal action, she's speaking out to ensure other women aren't placed in the same situation in the future.