Brooke Shields Reveals Her Surgeon Performed a Vaginal Rejuvenation Procedure Without Her Consent
"It felt like such an invasion..."
Brooke Shields is getting candid about aging in her new book, Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old: Thoughts on Aging as a Woman, which will be released on Jan. 15. In an interview with Us Weekly to promote the book, the actress discussed how a shocking surgery was carried out without her consent.
Shields revealed that in her 40s, her gynecologist recommended she underwent a surgical reduction of her labia, which had been causing pain and bleeding. "Of course, it's not covered by insurance because it's considered cosmetic, which is very interesting," Shields told the outlet.
When the Mother of the Bride star attended a post-op appointment with her male plastic surgeon, she received some distressing news. "He informed me that he threw in a little bonus," Shields told the outlet. As well as performing a labia reduction, the surgeon had carried out a vaginal rejuvenation procedure, which she had never consented to. "It felt like such an invasion—such a bizarre, like, rape of some kind," Shields said.
In an excerpt from her new book shared by Us Weekly, Shields explained why she decided to tell her story. "I'd be lying if I said I'm not embarrassed to share this very intimate information," the A Castle for Christmas star wrote. "But, if we are to change the way we approach and talk about women's health, then we need to bring up the uncomfortable but very real issues. Shame is no longer an option."
During the interview, Shields revealed that she was "dumbfounded" when she discovered what had happened during her labia reduction surgery. According to the actress, the male plastic surgeon "legitimately proudly explained to me that he, you know, threw in a little twofer."
Shields's gynecologist shared her rage about the situation, with the Chalet Girl star noting, "Nothing pointed toward this need to be tighter or smaller or firmer or younger, especially there."
Shields also told the outlet that she didn't even reveal what happened to her husband, Chris Henchy, "for the longest time," on account of her "anger" and "shame." While Shields decided against legal action, she's speaking out to ensure other women aren't placed in the same situation in the future.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
How to Help the Victims of LA's Wildfires
These organizations and nonprofits are eager for support.
By Abigail Libers Published
-
Queen Elizabeth's Final Birthday Gift to Kate Middleton Was a Precious Heirloom With Specific Rules Attached
The present, which was from the Queen's private collection, "brought tears to Kate's eyes."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Everything to Know About 'The Traitors' Season 3 Cast, Including the Beefs They're Bringing to the Scottish Highlands
Now taking bets on who will make it to the final Round Table.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Prince William's Beard Has Inspired a New Cosmetic Surgery Trend Dubbed "the Prince William Effect"
"People are bringing in pictures of Prince William on their phones and saying, 'Make me look like that.'"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Brooke Shields Still Has 2 Pairs of Jeans From Her Controversial Calvin Klein Commercial in 1980
And she has big plans for them.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Brooke Shields on Reinventing Yourself, Making Friends in Your 40s, and More
The actress and CEO shared inspiring advice during a panel at 'Marie Claire's' "Power Trip: Off the Grid" conference.
By Rachel Epstein Published
-
30 Celebrities Who Have Openly Owned Up to Plastic Surgery
Real talk.
By Samantha Leal Published