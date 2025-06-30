Royal Expert Says the "Reality" of Prince George's "Destiny" Is Starting to Set In, and It's an "Extraordinary Prospect"

As second in line to the throne, Prince George has an important future ahead of him. When his father, Prince William, takes the throne, George will become the heir apparent. Princess Kate and Prince William have already been preparing their eldest son for his future, recently giving him a crucial kingship lesson. But according to one royal expert, Prince George is starting to feel the weight of his destiny.

Reflecting on Prince George's recent public appearance at Trooping the Colour on June 14, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond speculated on the young royal. "He tends to look rather serious when he's 'on parade' these days," Bond told the Mirror. "Charlotte looks demure, Louis looks impish, but George sometimes looks rather preoccupied to me. And who can blame him?"

Elaborating on how Prince George may be feeling as second in line to the throne, Bond told the outlet, "It is an extraordinary prospect to know that one day you will be taking on the huge role that you are now watching your grandfather perform."

Prince Louis and Prince George at Trooping the Colour 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, Bond also believes that Prince George is still able to enjoy his childhood. "But he's not, by any means, always a serious little chap," the former royal correspondent explained. "When he's with his dad at a football match, or fooling around with his siblings and his father, he has a wonderful smile on his face, and seems happy and relaxed."

Prince George joins the Royal Family on the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thanks to the ongoing support of his mom and dad, Prince George is likely managing to handle the huge pressure of his future destiny, says Bond. "I think George's close and loving relationship with his parents will prove invaluable as he continues to grow up," Bond told the outlet. "Catherine is now such an expert on how children develop and the emotions they go through: her support and advice for George will continue to be a key factor in his wellbeing."