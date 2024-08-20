Chappell Roan Slams Fans' "Creepy Behavior" Towards Her

Chappell Roan has had it with intrusive behavior from fans.

The chart-topping singer took to TikTok on Aug. 19 to express her feelings about the way people interact with her when they recognize her in public.

In a first video, she asked her followers a series of questions (rhetorical—as evidenced by her disabling of the comments).

"If you saw a random woman on the street, would you yell at her from the car window? Would you harass her in public?" Roan said.

"Would you go up to a random lady and say, 'Can I have a photo with you?' And she's like, 'No, what the f***,' and then you get mad at this random lady?

"Would you be offended if she says no to your time because she has her own time? Would you stalk her family? Would you follow her around? Would you try to dissect her life and bully her online?"

The "Good Luck, Babe" singer continued, "This is a lady you don't know. And she doesn't know you at all. Would you assume that she's a good person, assume she's a bad person? Would you assume everything you read about her online is true? I'm a random bitch. You're a random bitch. Just think about that for a second, okay?"

In a second video, Roan explained her position on the matter more directly.

"I don't care that abuse and harassment, stalking, whatever, is a normal thing to do to people who are famous or a little famous, whatever—I don't care that it's normal," she said.

"I don't care that this crazy type of behavior comes along with the job, the career field I've chosen. That does not make it okay. That doesn't make it normal. It doesn't mean I want it, it doesn't mean that I like it."

This is clearly a really difficult aspect of her newfound popularity for Roan, who continued with obvious anger, "I don't want whatever the f*** you think you're supposed to be entitled to whenever you see a celebrity.

"I don't give a f*** if you think it's selfish of me to say no for a photo or for your time or for a hug. That's not normal! It's weird! It's weird how people think that you know a person just 'cause you see them online, you listen to the art they make. That's f***ing weird. I'm allowed to say no to creepy behavior, okay?"

In a conversation with Bowen Yang for Interview also published on Aug. 19, Roan went into the intricacies of fame, and how uncomfortable some of it has been for her.

That said, she's also open about always doing things her own way, and saying no to opportunities that aren't aligned with her vision for her own life.

"I hope I look back at this time and still stand behind all the nos that I’ve said, because I say no to pretty much everything right now," she told Yang.

"I don’t want to f***ing go back into the mental hospital because I don’t know how to handle my emotions. I hope I don’t look back and I’m like, 'Damn, if I just would’ve sucked it up and pushed a little harder.' I don’t think I will, but I’m always scared of that."