Chappell Roan "Kind of" Hopes She Doesn't Win a Grammy: "Then Everyone Will Get Off my A**"

Chappell Roan is famous for not loving the trappings of fame, and awards shows are no different.

The singer is very likely to receive a handful of Grammy nominations for next year, but she's on the fence about the whole thing.

"My mom would love to go to the Grammys or the Brits," Roan told The Face in a new profile interview. "I’m kind of hoping I don’t win, because then everyone will get off my ass: ​'See guys, we did it and we didn’t win, bye!' I won’t have to do this again!"

Chappell Roan wins Best New Artist at the 2024 VMAs. (Image credit: Manny Carabel/Getty Images for MTV)

Roan doesn't want to be extremely famous for a while then burn out and leave the industry. She wants to be a performer for a very long time.

"I feel ambitious about making this sustainable," she explained. "That’s my biggest goal right now. My brain is like: quit right now, take next year off."

She added, "This industry and artistry f***ing thrive on mental illness, burnout, overworking yourself, overextending yourself, not sleeping. You get bigger the more unhealthy you are. Isn’t that so f***ed up?

"The ambition is: how do I not hate myself, my job, my life, and do this? Because right now, it’s not working. I’m just scrambling to try to feel healthy."

Chappell Roan performs on stage at the 2024 VMAs. (Image credit: John Shearer/Getty Images for MTV)

The "Good Luck, Babe!" singer has previously opened up about her bipolar II diagnosis, and explained that her treatment for the condition helped her be able to handle her incredible success. "I would not have been able to handle any of this even a year ago today," she said in a recent interview with Rolling Stone. "It would’ve just been too much."

Beyond the amount of work the music industry demands of her, Roan has also slammed some of her fans' "creepy behavior" towards her, and pleaded with them to stop harassing her when they spot her on the street.

"If you saw a random woman on the street, would you yell at her from the car window? Would you harass her in public?" Roan said in one TikTok.

"Would you go up to a random lady and say, 'Can I have a photo with you?' And she's like, 'No, what the f***,' and then you get mad at this random lady?"